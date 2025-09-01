Mandaue council eyes stronger road safety rules in schools

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Following a fatal traffic accident involving a student, the Mandaue City Council has passed two resolutions to strengthen road safety education for young pedestrians.

The first resolution urges the Department of Education (DepEd) to issue a directive encouraging students to use skywalks and pedestrian lanes when crossing busy roads and highways.

The second resolution requests the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) to conduct road safety seminars in schools to raise awareness about traffic rules and safe practices.

Councilor Raul Kevin Cabahug, who authored both measures, said the initiatives were prompted by the tragic death of a 13-year-old Grade 8 student who was struck by a trailer truck on August 27 along MC Briones Street in Barangay Looc.

TEAM reported that the student was crossing the road during a green light when he was hit by a truck driven by a 60-year-old man from Cebu City. A skywalk is located near the accident site.

Cabahug stressed that such tragedies could be avoided if students consistently used designated crossing facilities.

“We need to instill discipline and awareness, not only among students but within the whole community, to prevent these accidents,” he said.

Expressing deep sorrow, Cabahug added: “It’s heartbreaking to lose a young life full of potential, especially when this could have been prevented.”

He urged DepEd and TEAM to integrate road safety lessons into school orientations and programs, emphasizing the need to promote the proper use of pedestrian facilities like skywalks and lanes to better protect students.

The councilor also revealed plans to work with Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano and the Committee on Transportation to strengthen enforcement against jaywalking and pedestrian negligence.

“Strict enforcement is essential for the safety of all Mandaue residents, particularly our students,” Cabahug concluded.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP