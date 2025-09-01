Bong Go denies ties to family business amid Senate probe on Discaya projects

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go on Monday denied involvement in the joint venture projects entered into by CLTG Builders and the Discayas.

Speaking at the Senate blue ribbon committee hearing on Monday, contractor Sarah Discaya confirmed that they had entered into a joint venture project with CLTG Builders — a company owned by Go’s father — in the past.

But when the senator questioned if this project involved anything related to flood control, Discaya said she cannot remember.

At that point, Go said if there are any deficiencies or irregularities in the aforementioned joint venture project, he would be the very first to recommend that a case be filed against Discaya and CLTG — even if it involved his family.

READ: PCIJ: Discayas got whopping P31B in gov’t deals in last 3 years, Cos got P15B

“Not all infrastructure projects are anomalous. Any country needs infrastructure in order to prosper, just do it in the right way. What’s wrong is that the project has failed and if we’re funding ghost projects,” Go said in Filipino.

“For the nth time, I have nothing to do with the business of my family. I don’t have anything to do with their business, I have no involvement in its operations,” Go said.

While she initially claimed to have divested in many firms, Discaya, in the same hearing, admitted to owning nine companies that have secured several government deals.

The said companies are:

Alpha & Omega Gen. Contractor & Development Corporation St. Timothy Construction Corporation St. Gerrard Construction General Contractor & Development Corporation Elite General Contractor & Development Corporation St. Matthew General Contractor & Development Corporation Great Pacific Builders & General Contractor Inc. YPR General Contractor and Construction Supply Inc. Amethyst Horizon Builders and General Contractor & Dev’t Corporation Way Maker General Contractor

In a span of three years — from 2022 to 2025 — Discaya said they had approximately 400 projects with the DPWH, including flood control projects as well athe s construction of roads and buildings, mainly in the country’s remote areas.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP