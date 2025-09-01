Modern Windows, Jotun seize Game 1 of CABC 7th Corporate Cup semis

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Modern Windows and Jotun drew first blood in their respective semifinal series in the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) 7th Corporate Cup after securing convincing victories on Sunday, August 31, at the Game Changer Gymnasium in Mandaue City.

Modern Windows cruised past Boysen Paints, 92-77, while Jotun outlasted North Coast, 85-72, to move within a win of clinching a finals berth in the best-of-three semis.

John Buhawe led Modern Windows with a stellar 27-point outing, nearly posting a double-double with nine rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Buhawe, who just a day earlier absorbed a tough championship loss with Buildrite in the Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) Corporate Cup, quickly bounced back with a dominant performance.

READ: CABC Corporate Cup quarterfinal cast complete

He got solid support from Michael Cinco, who added 12 points, while Aris Vilan, Ferdinand Tiro, and Almart Marquita chipped in 10 apiece. Modern Windows pulled away as early as the third quarter, building a 72-41 cushion against a shorthanded Boysen Paints squad that dressed only seven players.

Joseph Cabigas paced Boysen with 23 points and eight rebounds, while Carlos Baltar and Justin Aspacio finished with 16 and 15 points, respectively. Kim Rebosura added 13 in the losing effort.

Meanwhile, Jotun leaned on Philip Alegado’s all-around showing to secure Game 1. Alegado fired a game-high 20 points alongside seven rebounds, an assist, and a steal. Chester Hinagdanan provided 14 points, while Buck Sia and Alvin Rival chipped in 11 each. Kurt Damandaman also scored 10 to complete Jotun’s balanced attack.

North Coast had its bright spots, with Ian Lapina posting a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds. Manuel Niere and Adrian Halaghay contributed 13 and 12 points, respectively, but it wasn’t enough to stop Jotun from pulling ahead in the series. /csl

