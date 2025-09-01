Toledo City man surrenders after stabbing brother during family fight

By: Lyle Andales and Paul Lauro - CDN Multi-Media Reporter and Correspondent

By: Lyle Andales and Paul Lauro - CDN Multi-Media Reporter and Correspondent | September 01,2025 - 10:25 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of the siblings involved in a violent altercation in Toledo City, Cebu, has surrendered to police following the incident that left two of his brothers injured.

Police identified the surrenderer as Santiago Canuday, who turned himself in around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 1.

He admitted to stabbing his brother Rufino during the commotion at their home in Purok 4, Barangay Bulongan late Sunday night.

Santiago is now under temporary detention at the Toledo City Police Station.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Police Senior Master Sergeant Ramonito Gonzales Canasa, the case investigator, said that the fight broke out after their brother Doroteo, heavily intoxicated, disrupted his siblings who were asleep.

Irritated, Julito, another sibling, struck Doroteo in the head with a stone.

Rufino then woke up to help Doroteo, who was bleeding. But Santiago, who had just been woken up from his sleep, mistook Rufino as the attacker and, in his confusion, stabbed him in the ribcage with a baton sword before fleeing the scene.

Doroteo sustained a head injury from the stone attack and is now in stable condition.

Rufino, however, remains in the intensive care unit of Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City due to the severity of his stab wound. Police said Rufino is unable to speak as of now.

Santiago, in his statement, expressed regret over the incident, saying he acted in panic and confusion. He has since been arrested after his voluntary surrender.

The Canuday family has agreed to pursue a case of frustrated homicide against him.

Meanwhile, Julito, who hit Doroteo with a stone, is expected to be spared from charges after his siblings decided to forgive him.

The family is set to execute an Affidavit of Non-Pursuance for the physical injury complaint. /csl

