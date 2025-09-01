Ranido named SUGBU’s “Bowler of the Month” for August

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Nestor Ranido captured the “Bowler of the Month” crown of the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) after ruling the August edition of the tournament last Sunday, August 31, at the SM Seaside Bowling and Leisure Center.

Ranido, who earlier this year won the mixed seniors title in the national-level 2nd SUGBU Open held at the same venue, had repeatedly come close in the monthly tilt, often finishing on the podium or within the top five.

Those near misses, however, had kept him out of contention for the prestigious “Bowler of the Year” tournament later this year—until his breakthrough win last weekend.

Competing as a Division A kegler, Ranido outlasted Division B’s Mel Fines in the finals despite having just a five-pin handicap compared to Fines’ 15. Ranido rolled a 195 scratch for a total of 200 pinfalls, while Fines managed a 173 scratch for 188 total.

Both bowlers earned their finals spots after the semifinal round, where Fines led with 219 pinfalls and Ranido followed with 188. Division C contenders Frenzy Williams (188) and Romy Mauro (180) settled for third and fourth places, respectively. Division A’s Ted Convocar (167) and Division B’s Dory Enoveso (151) rounded out the top six.

In the qualifying stage, Convocar topped Division A with 1,007 pinfalls, edging out Ranido’s 996.

Enoveso (980) and Fines (919) advanced from Division B, while Mauro (850) and Williams (840) moved forward from Division C. Only the top two in each division earned tickets to the semifinals.

