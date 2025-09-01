DPWH to replace PVC with steel in Brgy. Paknaan flood control repair

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Sixth District Engineering Office has begun repair works on a collapsed sheet pile flood control structure in Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City.

Around 15 meters of the structure gave way due to water pressure buildup behind polyvinyl chloride (PVC) sheet piles after days of persistent rainfall.

The DPWH confirmed that the PVC sheet piles will be replaced with steel sheet piles.

District Engineer Gumer Castillo explained that PVC was a standard material used in earlier flood control projects, but the agency has since shifted to steel sheet piles in newer designs to ensure greater strength and long-term reliability. The PVC sheet piles in Barangay Paknaan had already lasted five years and were beyond their warranty period.

“Actually, sauna normal (PVC sheet pile). In fact, ni last siya og five years so meaning nakawithstand siya sa design kay naa man nay design. So, okay ra gyud siya, natiming lang gyud naay pressure sa luyo tubig (sheet pile),” said Castillo.

(Actually, before PVC sheet piles were the standard. In fact, it lasted for five years, which means it withstood the design requirements since it had a design. So, it was really okay, it just happened that there was water pressure behind the sheet pile.)

Castillo said the repairs, which began last week, involve the demolition and removal of the damaged section, including both collapsed and visibly tilted portions. These will later be replaced with steel sheet piles as part of an ongoing project in the area.

A variation order has been issued to cover the collapsed portion, and repair works are ongoing. The DPWH is currently awaiting the delivery of steel materials and aims to complete the work as soon as possible.

Castillo also noted that the repairs had already been scheduled prior to the collapse, as inspections had earlier revealed structural tilting in the affected section. The collapsed segment measures approximately 15 meters, while the tilted section spans about 130 meters. The entire flood control structure runs 416 meters in length.

On Monday, September 1, the Mandaue City Council passed a resolution authored by Councilor Carlo Fortuna, urging the DPWH to take immediate corrective action in the affected areas, including Barangays Paknaan and Casuntingan.

Fortuna said Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano had already requested the DPWH to act swiftly on the repairs. The mayor and city officials, including Fortuna, conducted an inspection last week and held a meeting with DPWH engineers before the council session, where the DPWH acknowledged that the structure needed urgent repairs.

He also noted that while other areas had been reinforced with level two structures, the collapsed section lacked this more robust form of flood protection, typically used in high-risk zones. According to the DPWH district office, there was no budget allocated for the necessary upgrade, which had long been identified as a costly but urgent undertaking.

Because of this, Fortuna’s resolution also appealed to the Office of the President, the DPWH Central Office, and Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon to help secure additional funding for the construction of the level two dike.

While waiting for that, Fortuna emphasized that dredging was urgently needed to deepen the river and prevent further flooding. He said the river was now relatively shallow, which caused the water to overflow and flood the entire Zone 6.5 when the structure collapsed.

Engineer Castillo said they have plans to desilt the Butuanon River and other major waterways in Mandaue City. A request will be sent to the DPWH-7 for the deployment of an amphibious backhoe for dredging operations.

The collapsed flood control project in Barangay Paknaan was implemented in 2019.

Atty. Jamaal James Calipayan, former chief of staff of then Sixth District Representative Jonas Cortes, confirmed that the project, worth ₱46.9 million. was funded during their term. However, the procurement, payment, and implementation occurred after their tenure, under Congresswoman Ouano-Dizon.

In a statement, Congresswoman Ouano-Dizon clarified that the project had been “conceived, funded, and awarded in 2019” under the previous administration. She emphasized that those involved at the time, including the DPWH, should acknowledge their role in the project’s outcome and take responsibility for any shortcomings.

The current district engineer said the project was implemented before his assignment and he was not involved in its planning or supervision.

Aside from the collapse in Paknaan, Fortuna also called for corrective measures regarding the collapsed riprap structure in Barangay Casuntingan. The DPWH has since reviewed the project, focusing on whether the design was structurally sound and appropriate for the site conditions.

