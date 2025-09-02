From Dream Destination to Board Topnotcher

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Sometimes, our dream destination doesn’t just shape our journey, it rewrites our future. Have you ever imagined that?

That’s exactly what happened to Jolly Babe Siago.

Long before she mastered engineering equations, she first dreamed of conquering landscapes, of one day setting foot in Switzerland.

Little did she know, that dream would fuel the discipline and determination that would carry her to the very peak of her chosen field.

At 24, when the August 2025 results of the Registered Electrical Engineering Licensure Exam were released, her name didn’t just appear on the list of passers, it shone at the very top.

She became the country’s board topnotcher, a title that carried both pride and validation.

Her journey all began with a dream, not of becoming an engineer, but of traveling to her dream destination.

How It All Began

Back in high school, Jolly never thought she would enter the world of engineering. Like many young Filipinas, she was expected to pursue nursing, a course often seen as the “default” for women.

“Almost all Filipino households, basta babae, nursing jud,” she recalled. (In almost all Filipino households, if it’s a girl, it has to be nursing.

But a nursing immersion in high school made her realize it wasn’t for her. “I said, I will take any program, just not nursing,” she added with a laugh.

Unsure of her path, Jolly prayed for a sign. “I really wanted to go to Switzerland, so I told God, ‘Lord, kung unsay pinaka-demand nga job didto, mao akong kuhaon nga kurso.’” (Lord, whatever job is most in demand there, that’s the course I’ll take.)

A quick internet search revealed: “Electrical Engineer.”

Without hesitation, she trusted that answer. “There was no overthinking,” she said. “If I want something, I’ll go for it. I just followed that sign.”

That simple search, rooted in her dream of Switzerland, led her toward a future she never imagined.

Breaking Barriers in a Male-Dominated Field

Pursuing Electrical Engineering wasn’t met with instant approval.

Her mother initially resisted, thinking it was a “man’s course.” Others echoed the same remarks whenever Jolly told them her program.

Instead of discouraging her, these comments strengthened her resolve.

“Magkatawa ko nga naa pa diay stereotype. But at the same time, I felt challenged. It’s more fulfilling now to graduate in what people see as a man’s course.” (I laugh that stereotypes still exist. But at the same time, I felt challenged.)

Strength in Family

Jolly grew up as the fifth of six siblings in a big household. Her mother was a housewife, while her older siblings shouldered the family’s financial needs.

When Jolly pursued engineering, her mother, though hesitant at first, became her strongest supporter.

“She prepared my study space, brought me food while I was reviewing for the board exam, and always made sure I was okay,” Jolly said warmly.

That steady presence anchored her, especially during her most stressful days.

Student Life

At Cebu Institute of Technology University, Jolly was known not only for her brains but also for her vibrant personality.

“Hardworking jud ko, pero kiat pud. But I know when to study and when to enjoy.” (I was really hardworking, but playful too.)

Balancing academics and social life kept her from burning out.

“Engineering is really difficult, that’s true. But I was happy all throughout because I knew how to enjoy, even with all the stress.”

Challenges were constant. As a DOST scholar, she had to maintain her grades. Financial worries, demanding projects, and male-dominated tasks often left her drained.

Still, she pressed on.

Her efforts bore fruit when she was named the “Queen of Engineering”, a traditional recognition given to the student with the highest grades in the graduating batch.

Yet, that title came with pressure.

“Suddenly, everyone expected me to excel. I never aimed to be on top jud, I just wanted to graduate and pass. But when that title was given to me, it added pressure more than happiness.”

Board Exam Preparation

After graduation, Jolly didn’t immediately dive into review mode. She worked on a project while balancing self-study.

By November, she committed to a strict routine: 10 hours of study daily at first, escalating to nearly 17 hours during the final 20 days before the exam.

She enrolled in three review centers, by chance, all for free. Managing all three was impossible, so she focused on two while casually taking exams from the third.

Despite her effort, doubts crept in.

Her practice scores hovered around 80, not high enough to top the board.

“Many times I thought it was impossible to top. But I didn’t allow myself to give up. Too many people believed in me—my family, friends, and my school.”

Whenever she felt overwhelmed, she reminded herself: “wala koy karapatan ma-feel ni.” (I have no right to feel this way.)

She couldn’t let expectations, or the support she had gained, go to waste.

Exam Day

When exam day came, Jolly treated it like any other weekly test. She kept her routine unchanged to stay calm.

But as soon as she turned the pages, reality hit.

“At first, I thought kaya ra. But on the next pages, patay. It was full of unexpected difficulty. All of us were shocked.” (At first, I thought it was manageable. But then, it was deadly difficult.)

Still, she pushed through.

While waiting for the results, she kept herself busy, applying for jobs and spending time with friends.

On results day, Jolly was at home after a teaching demo when a friend casually congratulated her, calling her “Engr. Jolly.”

At first, she thought it simply meant she had passed. But then her friend showed her the list, she was Number 1.

“I thought gi-edit ra ang picture. But when more and more people congratulated me, that’s when it sank in. I screamed, I jumped, with my mom beside me.” (I thought the picture was edited.)

Sweet Validation

For Jolly, topping the board exam wasn’t just about the title, it was about validation.

“During college, I felt like I still had something to prove—even as a laude, Queen of Engineering, and valedictorian. It felt like all of that would mean nothing if I didn’t pass the final hurdle. For me, failure ko if I didn’t make it.”

But she did.

Giving Back to the Field

Now, Jolly looks ahead with a fresh perspective. Instead of immediately entering the industry, she plans to teach.

“Joining the Electrical Engineering faculty is already a contribution to the field. As a teacher, you mold the next generation of engineers. I want to give back while my knowledge is still fresh.”

Life Lessons

Looking back, her path was far from ordinary.

What began as a random search connected to her dream destination led her to discover not only a career, but her purpose.

Her advice to aspiring engineers: “It will be hard, and it will often feel impossible. But don’t give up. Believe in yourself.”

To future board takers: “Focus on the fundamentals. The board exam isn’t about how deep your knowledge is, it’s about how wide.”

From Switzerland dreams to becoming the country’s board topnotcher, Jolly Siago’s story proves that sometimes, what feels like a random choice is actually destiny unfolding.

Your dream destination may not only take you places, it may also lead you to discover your future.

RELATED STORIES