Cepca monthly chess tilt: Pacuribot tops August edition

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Joel Pacuribot put on a master class of a performance in the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) Monthly Chess Tournament after ruling the August edition on Sunday, August 31, at Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

Pacuribot topped Group A with a perfect 5.0 points in the five-round event, edging out Arena International Master (AIM) Dennis Navales via superior tiebreak. Both players tallied identical 5.0 points, but Pacuribot claimed the title, while Eden Diano finished third with 4.0 points.

READ: Cepca monthly tournament: Over 20 chess veterans ready to compete

In Group B, Arena Grand Master (AGM) Kevin Codinera bagged the crown with 4.5 points. Edwin Cablao (4.0 points) and Nicanor Cuizon (3.5 points) placed second and third, respectively.

Cheryl Angot, fresh from her bronze medal performance in the 2025 Taiwan Open Chess Tournament, earned the Best Female Player award. The 2023 Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist scored 2.5 points to lead the women’s side.

READ: Eugene Torre, the enduring face of Philippine chess

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP

Read Next

Meanwhile, Theon Cade Miranda, who tallied 2.0 points, was named the Best Kiddie Player of the tournament.