LPA, ‘habagat’ to continue to bring rains over parts of PH on Tuesday

MANILA, Philippines – Large parts of the country will continue to experience rains due to the trough of a low pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon or “habagat”, the weather bureau said on Tuesday.

The LPA, located 865 km. As of 3 a.m., east of Northern Luzon, it has a low potential of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported.

READ: EXPLAINER: What do color-coded rainfall warnings mean?

However, the LPA’s trough will cause scattered rains and thunderstorms across Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Ifugao, and Benguet.

The “habagat” will likewise cause scattered rains and thunderstorms across Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Camarines Norte, and Camarines Sur.

Moderate to heavy rains in the aforementioned areas could result in flash floods or landslides, PAGASA said.

READ: LPA, ‘habagat’ to trigger rains in parts of Luzon, Visayas

The rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers caused by the “habagat” and localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the whole archipelago is expected to experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP