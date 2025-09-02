Archival to DPWH contractors: ‘Finish the project or pay damages’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — No more empty promises.

Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. said that contractors handling flood control projects, or any other project, should be required to sign agreements committing to complete the work on time or pay penalties directly to the city if they would fail to do so.

In a press conference on September 1, Archival expressed frustration that the city currently had no hold over contractors implementing Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) projects, despite residents bearing the brunt of traffic gridlocks and unfinished excavations.

“Ang nahitabo karon, wala man gyud tay hold sa mga contractor. Muhangyo ra man ta. Ang akong gusto, maghimo sila og undertaking nga kung dili nila mahuman ang project, sila mismo muingon nga mo-pledge sila nga mobayad sa syudad,” Archival told reporters.

(What happened now, we don’t have a hold on the contractors. We can only request. What I would like to do is that they make an undertaking that if they could not finish the project, they themselves would say, would make a pledge that they would pay the city.)

READ: Archival halts new 751M flood projects pending DPWH coordination

The mayor said that while DPWH could impose liquidated damages on erring contractors, these penalties would not benefit the city directly. Under his proposal, companies would be required to pledge accountability before the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) would issue permits.

“Normally, muadto na sila sa CCTO para mangayo og permit. Karon, ato silang hangyoon nga before tagaan og permit, muhatag sila og undertaking. Kung ma-delay, sila ang mubayad sa damages nga ilang na-incur sa syudad,” Archival explained.

(Normally, they would go to the CCTO so that they could ask for a permit. Now, we would kindly ask them that before they would be given a permit, they would give an undertaking (or a pledge). That if the project would be delayed, they would pay damages that they incurred to the city.)

READ: Metro Cebu floods: Can leaders deliver on promises of relief?

He cited the case of a contractor near a mall in Barangay Banilad that left a road scraped and patched with substandard asphalt, saying the city had no recourse despite the inconvenience caused to motorists.

“Trabahoa lang ni, butangi na lang ni og aspalto. Pero karon naguba gihapon ilang gibuhat. Wala silay liability going sa city,” he said.

(Just work on this, put asphalt on it. But now their work is still damaged. They have no liability going to the city.)

Conditions for permits

Archival outlined stricter rules he would want enforced moving forward:

Contractors must post signage at both ends of a project, clearly stating costs, contractors’ names, and deadlines.

Certified traffic aides trained by the CCTO must be deployed around excavation sites.

Projects should operate 24 hours where possible, with visible work during agreed hours.

Contractors must keep roads clean and safe throughout construction.

“If dili mahuman sa agreed date, dapat naay bayad per day nga i-commit nila. This is just an example, but the idea is fairness—kung mo-promise sila, humanon nila, ug kung dili, bayad sila,” Archival said.

(If this cannot be finished by the agreed date, they should have payments per day that they would commit. This is just an example, but the idea is fairness–if they would promise, then they should finish it, and if they would not finish it, then they would have to pay.)

READ: Marcos orders `sweeping revamp’ of contractors’ board amid flood probe

Flood crisis response

The proposal comes as Cebu City grapples with worsening floods and traffic disruptions tied to ongoing drainage and flood control projects.

Archival said the city was pursuing two parallel approaches: immediate interventions, such as dredging in Tejero beginning Wednesday, and medium- to long-term measures, including relocating up to 100 families encroaching on waterways.

He revealed ongoing talks with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), which pledged 450 free housing units for displaced families once a relocation site in Barangay Pit-os would be finalized.

On the policy side, Archival said the city’s Flood and Drainage Council would review and update DPWH’s master plan, with the goal of aligning timelines and budgets more closely with the city’s priorities.

Projects on hold

Archival earlier ordered a pause on new flood control works worth P751.2 million until DPWH would ensure stricter coordination with City Hall. Of the 21 projects earmarked under the 2025 national budget, several remain pending, including drainage works along Salinas Drive near JY Square and the Talamban-Pit-os corridor.

“The new ones akong gi-request nga hunong lang usa ta. Atong klaruhon gyud una ang deadlines. The most important thing is the deadline,” Archival said.

(I have requested that the new ones be stopped for now. We have to make clear first the deadlines. The most important thing is the deadline.)

He stressed that while DPWH had the authority over bidding and contractor selection, the city must intervene to mitigate traffic and public inconvenience.

“Wala gyud tay say ana. Ang ato lang ma-regulate para dili samok ang kadalanan,” he said.

(We don’t have a say on that. What we can do is to regulate so that there would not be chaos on the streets.)

Senate probe

Archival welcomed the ongoing Senate inquiry into flood control projects nationwide, expressing hope that it would hold erring officials and contractors accountable.

“Nanghinaot ta nga sa imbestigasyon naay tawo unta nga makasohan. Sa syudad, ang atong focus mao ang monitoring sa materials ug timelines,” he said.

(We hope that with the investigation, cases would be filed against someone. In the city, our focus is the monitoring of materials and timelines.)

For Archival, requiring contractors to sign binding undertakings is the quickest way for Cebu City to regain leverage.

“It’s not fair nga muingon sila nga mahuman ni namo, pero kung dili mahuman, wala tay mahimo. The undertaking is a mutual understanding—mo-promise ka nga humanon, ug kung dili, mobayad ka. Fair enough,” he said.

(It is not fair that they would just say we could finish this, but if they could not finish it, we could not do anything. The undertaking is a mutual understanding–you promise that would would complete it and if you could not, then you pay.)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP