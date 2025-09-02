Street dwellers: Archival wants them cleared before CBRT dry run

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival wants street dwellers and mendicants cleared from bus stations and corridors before the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) system begins its long-awaited dry run this month.

In a press conference on September 1, Archival acknowledged reports and photos circulating online of mendicants sleeping at CBRT stations and even using some of the facilities as resting areas, despite the project not yet being operational.

“Kita ko ana. These are things nga dili pa sulod nato kay wala pa man ni ma-turn over, so ang responsibility ana naa pa gyud sa DOTr,” Archival said. He was referring to the Department of Transportation, which implements the project.

(I saw that. These are things that are not in our jurisdiction yet because that is not yet turned over, so the responsibility for that really is with the DoTr.)

He stressed that while the city could not immediately relocate all street dwellers, steps were being taken to manage the growing number of mendicants observed around key areas.

“Akong gitahasan DSWS og programa kay nag-anam na ra ba ka og kadaghan as per reported karon labi na kay ‘ber’ months na,” he added, noting that the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) has been tasked to craft interventions.

(We tasked the DSWS a program because they are slowly increasing in number as per reported now especially it is now ‘ber’ months.)

Mendicants at CBRT stations

A local news post from last week showed street dwellers occupying benches at the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) and Cebu Normal University (CNU) bus stations, both part of the CBRT corridor.

The same stations have also become temporary parking areas for habal-habal motorcycles.

Archival said the city had instructed the Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification and Enhancement (PROBE) team to identify the mendicants and determine whether they were Cebu residents or from other provinces.

“Akong giingnan ang PROBE ganiha nga papangitaon og paagi ma-identify ni kinsa ni sila kay og probinsya ni, tagaan ug plete. Pero this is something nga all over the Philippines problema. But usa ni sa atong gitagaan og focus especially duol na ang Sinulog,” Archival said.

(I told PROBE earlier to find ways to identify who they are because if they are from the province, we will give them fare. But this is something that is a problem all over the Philippines. But this is one that we have given focus especially that Sinulog is near.)

Rising numbers

The mayor admitted concerns that the number of mendicants was increasing and might rise further toward the holiday season.

“Nagka-observe na ta nga nagkadaghan ang number of mendicants. Ang Muslim affairs sa Cebu naka-observe nga nagkadaghan na. Expecting mas mo-daghan pa ni,” he said.

(We have observed that the number of mendicants have increased. The Muslim Affairs in Cebu have observed that their numbers have increased. We are expecting that their number would grow further.)

While rescue operations remain an option, Archival raised questions about sustainability.

“Of course naay rescue, but how long can we maintain them? Mao nay usa sa mga gitun-an kay ang budgeting man gud ron mahurot-hurot naman gud,” he explained.

(Of course, there will be rescues, but how long can we maintain them? That is one of the things that we are studying because our budget now is nearly gone.)

Anti-mendicancy drive

Cebu City enforces City Ordinance 1631, or the Anti-Mendicancy Ordinance, which prohibits both begging and giving alms in public spaces. Violators face a P1,000 fine or community service, while repeat offenders may face complaints.

The city’s Anti-Mendicancy Board leads rescue and intervention programs, including the Pabalhin Program, which offers temporary shelter and referral services. Officials have long urged the public to donate to accredited charities rather than directly to mendicants.

Preparing for CBRT’s launch

Archival’s call comes as Cebu City prepares for the CBRT’s first dry run this September, a test of buses, lanes, and stations before the system formally launches.

The mayor has been pushing for the initial run to start from the South Road Properties (SRP) up to Ayala Center Cebu, with 20 interim buses expected to operate.

Transport authorities worldwide use dry runs to test vehicles, stations, and traffic management. For Cebu, it marks long-awaited progress in a P28.78-billion project beset by years of delay.

Archival said keeping stations orderly and free of mendicants was part of ensuring the system would run smoothly from the start.

“This is something we really have to focus on,” he said.

