Cebu Coliseum: A timeless witness to Cebu’s sporting history

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Step inside the Cebu Coliseum today and you’ll be greeted by the scent of fresh paint, brighter lights, the hum of newly installed air-conditioning units, and the shine of a FIBA-standard hardwood floor.

But if you listen closely beneath the hammering and buzzing of the last minute touches, you might still hear echoes of the past. The thunderous cheers that once shook its walls, the piercing whistle of referees, and the countless games that truly defined Cebuano sports culture.

For more than 60 years, the Cebu Coliseum has stood as a time capsule of Cebu’s passion for sports. Generations of athletes were discovered and molded here, and fans lived lifetimes of memories inside its storied walls.

Now, as the arena prepares for a grand rebirth in time for Cesafi’s 25th anniversary, it’s worth looking back at the remarkable journey of this iconic venue that truly reflects Cebu’s enduring love affair with sports.

READ: Cebu Coliseum’s grand makeover in full swing

1962: BIRTH OF A LANDMARK

The Cebu Coliseum first opened its doors in 1962 after being constructed for a whole year. The Cebu Coliseum was the brainchild of businessman and sportsman Norberto Dayrit and his wife, Flora. Their vision was bold, to build the largest coliseum outside Manila. It was bankrolled by a P1 million GSIS loan and an additional P300,000 for features like a stage, floodlights, and other amenities, their dream took shape.

According to an August 3, 1962 Republic News clipping preserved by anthropologist and historian Dr. Jose Eleazar “Jobers” Bersales, the 5,000-seat arena rose on a 7,000-square-meter lot in downtown Cebu. It was hailed as the first multipurpose coliseum in the Far East, rivaling even the Araneta Coliseum in Manila.

While basketball would later define its identity, the Coliseum was originally designed for more. It was designed for concerts, performances, and boxing. It even had living quarters and an adjacent boxing gymnasium—the term used for a boxing stable back in the day—and a nod to Cebu’s deep boxing roots.

Architect Ignacio Salgado drew up the plans, which were finalized and approved by Pablo Dayrit Panlilio in Manila, sealing the Coliseum’s place in Cebu’s history.

A VENUE BEYOND SPORTS

The Cebu Coliseum was never just about games.

In the 1980s, it became home to a roller-skating rink, where afternoons turned into spectacles for Cebu’s youth. Veteran sportswriter Jun Migallen fondly recalls skating there as a student, watching the Tulda siblings dominate the rink with effortless grace.

It also hosted circuses, wrestling exhibitions, and even ice shows, most notably the celebrated “Greatest Show on Ice.” Long before malls, the Coliseum was already Cebu’s entertainment hub.

“Mga 1980s man siguro to, kung walay show or activity. Every afternoon, daghan mga estudyante mag-skate kay duna man to silay paabangan nga roller skate rink. Nakasuway sab gani ko ato,” said Migallen, who now writes for SunStar Cebu and runs the sports-oriented Facebook page Sports Ta, Bai.

(It was perhaps the 1980s if there were no shows or activities. Every afternoon, many students would skate because they have a roller skate rink that can be rented. I even tried it.)

BOXING ARENA OF LEGENDS

The Coliseum also cemented its place in Philippine boxing history.

In 1965, Gabriel “Flash” Elorde defended his OPBF lightweight crown there. Decades later, Edito “ALA” Villamor fought inside its ring 15 times between 1989 and 1995, including a memorable 1990 bout just days after Typhoon Ruping.

“Abi namo walay manan-aw, so gibutang ni sir ALA 1 p.m. kay wala kuryente tungod sa bagyo. Nasurprise mi kay grabe kadaghan nanan-aw bisan gikan sa bagyo,” Villamor recalled of the match, when fans packed the arena despite the lack of electricity.

(We thought nobody would watch, so we with sir ALA set the time at 1 p.m. because there was no electricity because of the typhoon. We were surprised because there was really a big crowd that watched even if a typhoon had just hit.)

Two-division world champion Gerry Peñalosa also called the Coliseum his proving ground for fighting there nearly a dozen times.

Meanwhile in 2016, Milan Melindo captured the IBF interim light flyweight title here before becoming a world champion in Japan.

THE HEART OF CEBU BASKETBALL

If boxing gave the Coliseum its first breath, basketball became its soul.

Legends like Dondon Hontiveros, June Mar Fajardo, and Greg Slaughter all cut their teeth on its hardwood. In the late 1990s, the Cebu Gems of the Metropolitan Basketball Association (MBA) turned the arena into their fortress, with fans cramming every corner.

The atmosphere was often so intense that security had to shield visiting teams from flying coins and bottles. It was an infamous testament to Cebuano sports passion.

Beyond the MBA, powerhouse squads like the M. Lhuillier Kwarta Padala-Cebu Niños dominated here, as did collegiate giants under the old Cebu Amateur Athletic Association (CAAA), before Cesafi was born in 2001. Even Ramon “El Presidente” Fernandez first showcased his signature “Elegant Shot” at this very floor as a University of San Carlos standout and commercial player.

In Cesafi’s two-decade history, no rivalry captured fans’ hearts more than UC’s June Mar Fajardo versus UV’s Greg Slaughter. Those battles elevated the Coliseum into sacred ground for Cebu basketball.

SURVIVING THROUGH CALAMITIES AND TIME

The Coliseum has endured both triumphs and sufferings. Typhoon Ruping in 1990, Super Typhoons Yolanda and Odette, and several earthquakes left their mark.

Its floors wore down, its heat became unbearable, and its facilities outdated. At one point, Cesafi officials had to tally scores on a chalkboard when the scoreboard failed.

For longtime fans, watching the venue age was bittersweet and started the call for renovations since Cebu still had no modern arenas to host big sports events compared to Manila.

REBIRTH OF AN ICON

However, in 2024, whispers of a long-awaited renovation finally came true. The renovation was planned in 2024 but was delayed to 2025 due to Cebu City’s hosting of the Palarong Pambansa with the coliseum being the venue for boxing.

By February 2025, work finally began on a massive P100-million overhaul under University of Cebu (UC) president, Lawyer Augusto W. Go, who later this year swore oath as the new Cesafi president.

Seven months later, the Coliseum is reborn. It now boasts 16 heavy-duty air-conditioning units, twin industrial ceiling fans, a FIBA-standard court, a jumbotron, retractable bleachers, upgraded restrooms, a fresh facade, and a modern sound and electrical system.

Yet amidst the modern touches, the old brutalist columns along Sanciangko Street and the weathered metal railings at courtside remain. These are gentle reminder of the history etched in the Coliseum.

It’s also a fitting balance of old and new, a reminder that Cebu’s progress need not erase its past.

CESAFI SILVER ANNIVERSARY

On September 13, 2025, the Cebu Coliseum will reopen in time for Cesafi’s 25th anniversary. The Coliseum has always been the home of Cesafi since its founding in 2001.

Soon, the Coliseum may share the spotlight with the bigger SM Seaside Arena, set to rise in 2026. But for many Cebuanos, the Cebu Coliseum will always be more than just a venue.

It is, and will always be, a living monument to Cebuano passion for sports and ready to host decades more of history in the making.