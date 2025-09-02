New bus terminal manager: Capitol appoints former LTFRB-7 chief

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Capitol has officially appointed the new manager for its two bus terminals.

On Monday, September 1, the Provincial Board (PB) has approved the resolution naming Ahmed Cuizon as the manager for both the Cebu South Bus (CSBT) and Cebu North Bus terminals (CNBT).

Sought for her comments, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro said Cuizon’s previous experiences in the public sector made him suitable for the role.

“Ahmed was my choice because of his experience and expertise in leading the LTFRB. The transport sector is not new to him, and public utility vehicle operators already know him,” Baricuatro said in a statement.

Before being tapped to lead the management of Cebu’s two largest bus terminals, Cuizon previously served as the director of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7).

He also had a stint at the Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) as one of its managers.

Meanwhile, Baricuatro also shared that she had directed Cuizon to ensure smooth operations at the two terminals.

“My instruction to him is to ensure that south (and north) bus operations are streamlined, that the facility is efficient, functional, and clean, and that both passengers and bus drivers and operators are well taken care of,” she added.

