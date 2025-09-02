House ethics panel prepares for possible complaints vs Richard Gomez

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives’ committee on ethics and privileges is preparing for any complaint that may arise from Leyte 4th District Rep. Richard Gomez’s actions that were viewed as endangering the lives of media workers.

This move comes after the contact details of reporters who asked for his side were revealed in Gomez’s post.

In response to queries from reporters covering the House, committee on ethics and privileges chairperson and 4Ps party-list Rep. JC Abalos said that they have taken notice of the situation, and will wait for the election of other panel members.

“We acknowledge the situation, and the Committee on Ethics is preparing for any complaint that may arise. Twelve members have already been elected, and I trust that the leadership will complete the roster in due time,” Abalos said.

Abalos, however, avoided giving any statement regarding the controversy surrounding Gomez.

“As to the incident involving our colleague, I must refrain from issuing premature remarks that could compromise the integrity of our proceedings once the Committee convenes,” he said.

“I also wish to remind everyone, especially the media and the public, that remedies such as civil and criminal actions remain available against any member of Congress, and that recourse is not limited to the committee on ethics. These remedies do not preclude the Committee from exercising its jurisdiction and pursuing any investigation that may be warranted,” he added.

Proper conduct and decorum

The ethics panel head, meanwhile, called on members of the House to “observe proper conduct and decorum.”

“Beyond the jurisdiction of the Committee on Ethics, we are all equally bound by the laws of the land,” he noted.

Last Thursday, Matag-ob, Leyte Mayor Bernie Tacoy claimed that Gomez did not coordinate flood control projects with the local government and that the faulty initiatives were conducted using congressional funds.

Members of the media then asked Gomez for his side of the story, but instead of addressing the issue, the lawmaker claimed in a Facebook post that questions were part of an expensive media spin.

In the post, Gomez posted his conversations with reporters, but he failed to blur the names and contact details of the media personalities.

Several media organizations including reporters covering the House and the National Union of Journalists in the Philippines (NUJP) condemned Gomez’s actions, saying that asking for his side actually favors Gomez as he will have a chance to address issues.

Ethics complaint

The possibility of an ethics complaint was raised last Friday, after Deputy Speaker Ronaldo Puno urged the media to bring up Gomez’s actions before the ethics panel.

Bicol Saro party-list Rep. Terry Ridon also said that he believes the reporters have the reason to bring the matter up to the committee on ethics and privileges.

According to Puno, a former Interior secretary, lawmakers and other government officials must be able to explain when asked about issues.

“Yeah, absolutely. Absolutely,” Puno said when asked if this could be a subject of a complaint before the House of Representatives’ committee on ethics and privileges. “I encourage you to bring it before the ethics committee here.”

“That cannot be allowed. I mean, you are asked to explain something. You’re a legislator. You explain. The reason why we became a legislator is because people think we are able to explain. And then these questions that he needs to address, he cannot do that?” he asked.

Puno also stressed that Gomez only compounded the issue by insulting people, adding that he as a House leader is disappointed about what has happened.

On Saturday, the Makabayan bloc said it takes “strong exception” to Gomez’ actions, which they view “as going against press freedom and the people’s right to know.”

According to ACT Teachers party-list Rep. Antonio Tinio and Kabataan party-list Rep. Renee Louise Co, it is ironic that Gomez’ actions came on the commemoration of the National Press Freedom Day itself.

“We lament Representative Gomez’s doxxing of journalists who were simply doing their job,” Tinio said.

“We raise serious concern over the disclosure of personal information which constitutes a direct threat to media workers,” Co added.

