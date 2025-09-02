Capitol plans to set aside P650M for hospital infra upgrades in 2026

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Provincial Government plans to allocate more funds to improve healthcare services in 2026.

Capitol officials revealed on Tuesday, September 2, that they intend to earmark P650 million for hospital infrastructure. It will form part of their capital outlay for 2026.

The budget will be spent to upgrade infirmaries in the province to Level 1 facilities, and Level 1 hospitals to Level 2, said Dr. Elisse Nicole Catalan, provincial health consultant.

Cebu province currently operates a total of 16 hospitals and 10 infirmaries.

It can be called that the administration of Gov. Pamela Baricuatro wants to cut down spending, and ultimately reduce the annual budget for next year.

However, they clarified that they will increase the budget for hospitals and other health services for 2026 as part of their promise to address healthcare problems.

“We need to rebuild and regain the trust of the people by ensuring dili sila mamatay inig abot sa atong mga (that they will not die when they are brought to the) provincial hospitals,” Catalan said.

So far, some of the measures that the province has undertaken included beefing up manpower in hospitals.

They have already hired close to 300 personnel, including nurses, doctors, and specialists, to be deployed in various hospitals and healthcare facilities.

The Capitol had also rolled out a series of medical missions and free surgical operations during its month-long celebration of the 456th Founding Anniversary last August.

