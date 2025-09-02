Man rescued after jumping overboard from passenger ferry near Bohol

TAGBILARAN CITY — A passenger of MV Lite Ferry 10 jumped overboard shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 1, prompting a swift rescue operation near the waters off Cabilao Island in Loon, Bohol.

According to a spot report, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Substation in Loon received a distress call around 5 p.m. via VHF radio from Lite Ferry 10, reporting a man-overboard incident.

A quick response team was immediately deployed, and by 5:16 p.m., PCG personnel had arrived in Barangay Mocpoc, Loon, where they launched a search and rescue operation.

Coast Guard personnel rescued the victim, identified as Emong (family name withheld), 23, a resident of Loon, at 5:45 p.m.

An initial investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

The Coast Guard noted that Emong “initially resisted rescue attempts and even refused to take the life rings thrown at him.”

Despite his resistance, rescuers managed to safely pull him from the water.

Following the rescue, Emong was brought to Barangay Mocpoc and turned over to the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office for medical evaluation by the Rural Health Unit of Loon.

By 6:54 p.m., Coast Guard personnel had returned to their station, with no further incidents reported.

Authorities reminded the public, particularly ferry passengers, to observe safety protocols and “avoid reckless behavior while at sea.”

