Cebu City: Jeepney driver nabbed for groping student passenger

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The family of the 20-year-old female student has filed a complaint against a jeepney driver who allegedly touched her private part while inside a passenger jeepney on Monday evening, September 1.

Police identified the suspect as Lucas Parame Pantilgan Jr., 42, a public utility jeepney (PUJ) driver and resident of Brgy. Cantabaco, Toledo City.

He is currently detained at the Mabolo Police Station while facing a complaint for acts of lasciviousness.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Police Corporal Sandra Romella Villabas, Women and Children’s Protection Desk (WCPD) investigator, said that the incident happened around 8:20 p.m. while the victim was riding a jeepney from downtown Cebu City.

Villabas said the victim was in the front seat beside the driver when the suspect’s hand started brushing against her private part while operating the jeepney’s gear stick.

The victim immediately got off at the Ayala terminal and called her family to report what happened.

The victim’s father sought assistance at the Tintay terminal, where Pantilgan was held until personnel from Talamban Police Station arrived.

Upon apprehending the suspect, he voluntarily went with the authorities along with the victim’s family.

The case was initially brought to Talamban Police Station but later turned over to Mabolo Police Station, which covers the area where the incident occurred.

Villabas said the driver asked forgiveness from the victim and her parents but was refused. The family decided to pursue charges, leading to the suspect’s detention.

Police confirmed the case is now under investigation while the suspect remains in custody.

