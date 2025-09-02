Total lunar eclipse visible in parts of PH on Sept 7 and 8

MANILA, Philippines — A total eclipse will be seen in Manila and parts of the country on September 7 and 8 (Sunday and Monday), the state scientists said on Tuesday.

The Moon will be totally eclipsed in Manila and other parts of the country for approximately one hour, 22 minutes and 54 seconds, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“Weather permitting, the public is encouraged to observe the Moon directly overhead in the late evening of September 7, 2025, and early morning of September 8, 2025,” Pagasa administrator Nathaniel Servando said in a statement.

Servando said a total lunar eclipse “is very easy to observe.”

“A modest pair of binoculars will provide an excellent view of the Moon’s surface, but it is not required,” he said. “Unlike solar eclipses, observing a lunar eclipse is completely safe and does not require protective eyewear.”

Pagasa said the penumbral phase will begin at 11:27 p.m. on Sept. 7, followed by the partial lunar eclipse phase that will start after 12:27 midnight.

Total lunar eclipse

The Moon will enter totality at 1:30 a.m., while the maximum eclipse occurs at 2:12 a.m. The partial lunar eclipse phase will last until 2:53 a.m., and the penumbral phase ends at 3:57 a.m. The Moon will then exit the penumbral shadow at 4:57 a.m.

This total lunar eclipse will also be completely visible over East Africa, Asia and Australia.

During the maximum eclipse, the umbral shadow cast by the Earth will obscure 100 percent of the Moon’s disk.

The phenomenon is commonly referred to as a “blood moon” due to the reddish hue the Moon adopts.

This occurs as Earth’s atmosphere filters and scatters sunlight, allowing only the red wavelengths to reach and illuminate the lunar surface.

