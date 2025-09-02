Bermudez condemns Talisay cop’s behavior in Naga City cockpit

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The head of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) has strongly condemned the unruly conduct of Patrolman Frank Omambac Alemento, a Talisay City police officer who was apprehended last August 30 for threatening a man with his service firearm inside a cockpit arena in Naga City.

In a statement released on Tuesday, September 2, Police Colonel Christopher Bermudez, the CCPO director, said the incident violated laws and police regulations and damaged public trust in the police force.

“Such acts are unacceptable and will never be tolerated in the PNP organization. The public deserves police officers who embody discipline, integrity, and professionalism. The incident not only violates existing laws and police regulations, but it also undermines the trust and confidence of the community that we are sworn to protect,” he said.

Cockpit gun scare

It can be remembered that Alemento was arrested at the Naga City Sports Arena following a confrontation during a cockfight pairing in which he allegedly drew his service firearm and threatened another man after a dispute over his fighting cock. No shots were fired, and his gun was later on secured by the cockpit manager.

The police officer is now detained at the Naga City Police Station pending inquest proceedings for the attempted homicide charge that was filed against him.

Bermudez assured the public that both criminal and administrative charges are being prepared against Alemento, and that the CPPO will ensure that accountability is pursued without fear or favor.

He emphasized that the actions of the suspect do not reflect the values and standards of the CPPO.

Internal review

The provincial director also emphasized that the CPPO is continuing with its internal review of personnel and is upholding regulations to ensure disciplined and accountable conduct among its members.

“We want to assure the people of Cebu Province that this incident does not reflect the values and standards of the Cebu Police Provincial Office. We remain committed to upholding the highest standard of discipline and to swiftly responding to any misconduct involving our personnel,” he said.

Under Memorandum Circular No. 06 (2001) and Presidential Decree No. 1067-B (s. 1977), as amended by PD No. 1869 (s. 1983), uniformed personnel, including police officers, are prohibited from entering gambling venues.

Violations of these rules can lead to administrative sanctions in addition to any criminal liability.

