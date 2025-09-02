BOC: Most luxury cars missing in search of Discaya-linked firm

MANILA, Philippines — Most of the 12 luxury cars, which were the subject of a search warrant, were missing when the Bureau of Customs (BOC) conducted the operation on Tuesday in the headquarters of one of the firms linked to contractor and former Pasig City mayoral candidate Cezarah “Sarah” Discaya.

Only three luxury cars were spotted during the serving of a search warrant, according to BOC chief Ariel Nepomuceno.

This development came after Discaya on Monday admitted that she owns 28 luxury cars before the Senate blue ribbon committee, which investigated alleged anomalies in flood control projects.

Nepomuceno said only 12 out of the 28 luxury cars are the subject of the search warrant issued by a Manila court.

“Of those inside, two of them are in the warrant — two out of 12. But we saw one not indicated in the [search] warrant,” Nepomuceno, who led the operation, said in Filipino during an ambush interview, the video of which was posted by state-owned IBC-13 on their Facebook page.

“The two were one Maserati, one Land Cruiser, and the one not included in the warrant and we need to investigate is an Escalade,” he said.

Luxury cars

Citing social media reports, Nepomuceno noted that the Discayas owned as many as 40 luxury cars.

Nepomuceno urged the Discaya family to “voluntarily surrender” the subject luxury cars to BOC to prove that the vehicles have proper documents and that they are “buyers in good faith.”

“If they are not hiding anything, according to them, they bought it the right way, they should not be worried because the Bureau of Customs now is very professional,” he further said.

Inquirer reached Sara’s husband, Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya, for comment, but he has yet to respond as of posting.

BOC investigation

In relation to the Senate probe involving the Discayas’ luxury vehicles, the BOC, in a separate statement, said they are committed to combating smuggling and ensuring the proper collection of duties and taxes pursuant to the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

“Any irregularity in the importation of luxury vehicles, such as misdeclaration or non-payment of duties and taxes, will be subject to enforcement actions under the CMTA,” the BOC said in a statement.

“While we cannot disclose details of ongoing investigations, the BOC assures the public that it remains firm in enforcing the law with fairness, transparency, and due process,” it added.

The former Pasig mayoralty candidate, during the hearing on Monday, enumerated luxury cars that her family presently owns, naming high-end brands such as Rolls-Royce, Mercedes Benz, Bentley, Cadillac Escalade, Range Rover, GMC, Suburban, and G63, among others.

Records obtained by the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism showed that companies founded by the Discayas secured P31 billion worth of contracts of government flood control projects from 2022 to 2025.

