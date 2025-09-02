Leptospirosis cases in CV jump 68% in 2025, DOH warns

CEBU CITY, Philippines — You can never be too cautious with leptospirosis.

That was the reminder of Dr. Eugenia Mercedes R. Cañal, Medical Officer IV and Cluster Head of the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU) of the Department of Health (DOH) in Central Visayas, as she warned of rising leptospirosis cases in CV during a news forum on Tuesday, September 2.

“Pinaka number one na trendy karon because of the rainy season is ang atoang leptospirosis,” Cañal told reporters.

Cañal reported a 68 percent jump in cases from January to August this year compared to the same period in 2024.

According to Cañal, the increase in cases was most pronounced in July and August, coinciding with heavy rains and frequest flooding in the region.

This year, from January to August 2025, the region logged 188 cases of leptospirosis, and 20 deaths. Last year, the same period saw half as many fatalities.

Mden are most affected, she said, with farmers, students, housewives, call center agents, and drivers topping the list of most vulnerable groups.

Cañal said the most affected areas are Bohol and Cebu Province, particularly in Cebu City, Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu. However, she failed to provide statistics when asked.

She explained that leptospirosis is a bacterial disease spread mainly through water contaminated by rat urine.

“Primary reservoir is ang mga rodents nato, ang mga ilaga,” she said.

She also added that while other animals such as pigs, cows, and dogs can be infected, rats are unique in carrying the bacteria without showing symptoms.

Floodwater, puddles, and moist soil can all harbor the bacteria, which enters the body through wounds or entry points such us eyes, nose and mouth.

What makes it more dangerous, Cañal warned, is that the illness can masquerade as other health conditions.

Symptoms usually appear 5 to 14 days after exposure, though the incubation period can range from 2 to 30 days.

She noted that there could be cases where you might think it’s just some eye redness, but it could actually turn out to be leptospirosis.

If untreated, the infection can cause kidney and liver failure, progressing to the heart and brain and cause death.

To reduce risk, Cañal urged residents exposed to floodwater to take prophylaxis antibiotics and doxycycline which are available from their local health centers.

– Mild exposure such as wading in flood once: 2 capsules of 100 mg within 24-72 hours.

– Moderate exposure such as flood entering eyes, mouth, or wounds: same dose for 3-5 days.

“Once na naa ta’y gipamati muadto ta. Or kanang naka sulong ta sa baha, pwede ta mangayo sa atoang RHU og prophylaxis,” she said.

Cañal stressed that residents should not wait for symptoms and visit the nearest Rural Health Unit (RHU) after contact with flood water.

