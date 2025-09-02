Archival lauds CCPO’s 5-minute police response after surprise test

CEBU CITY, Philippines — How fast can the police get to you when you call for help?

Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. decided to find out for himself, and the results came quicker than promised.

In a press conference on Monday, September 1, Archival said he staged surprise trial calls through 911 to test the Cebu City Police Office’s (CCPO) five-minute response time. What happened, he said, exceeded his expectations.

“At City Hall, we called 911, and in just 1.5 minutes, the police were already here. We tried another simulation in Talamban, and they responded in three minutes,” Archival shared. “I was really amazed.”

He noted that CCPO deployed drones and police with body cameras during the drills, though he pointed out that the number of body cams remains limited.

Still, the mayor described the exercise as proof that the five-minute directive of the Philippine National Police (PNP) can be done in practice.

“We are more than satisfied, but we also need more coordination with them. At first, I did not fully understand what this ‘five minutes’ meant, but they proved it. I’m happy about it,” he said.

Five-minute response time

The five-minute response time is a nationwide order from former PNP chief General Nicolas Torre III. In Cebu City, police officials have repeatedly assured the public that the CCPO can meet — and even surpass — the standard.

“This five-minute response time requires your participation as well,” said Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, CCPO’s Deputy Director for Operations, in July during a media forum.

“If a crime has happened in front of you and no one reported it to the authorities, of course, no one will respond to that particular incident,” she added.

Macatangay explained that the countdown starts once a report is filed with the police.

“In less than three minutes, our police personnel are able to respond to that specific location where the crime happened,” she said.

Archival said the trial run strengthens his confidence that Cebu City can rely on the CCPO in maintaining peace and order, especially as the city prepares for major crowd-drawing events such as Sinulog.

“Public safety is not just the concern of our law enforcement authorities, the PNP in particular. It should be a two-way process. It is everyone’s concern,” Macatangay emphasized.

The mayor said he is pleased with the police’s performance but vowed to pursue stronger coordination between the city government and CCPO to ensure Cebu City remains safe and secure.

