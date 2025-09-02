Aloguinsan dead man: Police discover victim sprawled near cliff

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Aloguinsan have discovered the body of an unidentified man near a cliff Barangay Esperanza at around 1:25 p.m. on Monday, September 1.

Authorities said the victim’s hands of the Aloguinsan dead man were tied and his head deformed, with pieces of empty shell and cartridge cases also recovered at the crime scene.

In an interview with CDN Digital on Tuesday, September 2, Police Captain Leovil E. Singson, officer-in-charge of Aloguinsan Municipal Police Station, said that the cadaver had already been sent to a funeral home in Carcar and has yet to be identified as no one has claimed it yet.

READ:

“Karon nga time, wala pa gyud namo ma-identify ang cadaver kay wala pa gyu’y nakaclaim sa Carcar nga funeral home,” he said.

Authorities are also investigating possible motives and circumstances surrounding the grisly crime.. Singson noted that the face appeared severely damaged, but it has not yet been confirmed whether the wounds were caused by gunshots or other means.

Discovery of the body

The victim was first discovered by students around 10 or 11 a.m. as they were passing near the cliff. They reported the finding to the police around 1 p.m. and went to the scene immediately.

“Naa’y nidangop diri sa station, mga estudyante ni. Niabot diri sa amoa’ng station more or less mga 1 p.m gahapon, kay naa sila’y natimahuan didtong lugara. So nakit-an nila nga naa’y nigimaw nga tiil didto dapit sa may kalibunan. Kanang kalibunan, lawmlawm gyud na siya nga pangpang diha. So diha to nahibaw-an nga naa’y patay’ng lawas nga murag gilabay,” Singson said.

Initial assessment made by the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) and the funeral home revealed that the man had been dead for around four to five days.

The cadaver had reportedly been decomposing and the body started to bloat, according to Singson.

Items recovered from the scene included a cellphone cover, a bullet slug, and cartridges.

Investigators noted that the area is poorly lit at night, limiting potential eyewitnesses.

Police said they will continue to pursue leads to identify the Aloguinsan dead man and any possible suspects.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP