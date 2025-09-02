Mandaue City skywalks: City gov’t to clear them of loiterers

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Mandaue City’s skywalks will be cleared of loiterers and unauthorized occupants following growing safety concerns, especially among students and pedestrians at night.

To address the issue, the Mandaue City Council approved Resolution No. 130-2025, which calls on the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), and the General Services Office (GSO), in coordination with concerned barangays, to conduct clearing operations on all skywalks in the city.

The resolution, authored by Councilors Jennifer S. Del Mar, Jimmy C. Lumapas, and Jesus P. Arcilla, Jr., was prompted by reports that pedestrians avoid using skywalks due to the presence of bystanders, couples dating, and individuals sleeping in these areas.

Councilor Del Mar said, “There have been complaints about the skywalks becoming hangout spots, with couples dating and others loitering. The skywalks are meant for the safety of everyone crossing our roads.”

She added, “I suggested passing a resolution to clear the skywalks to prevent accidents, especially among students who are afraid to use them due to the presence of unruly individuals who might bully them.”

Del Mar emphasized that the skywalks were built to provide safe pedestrian crossings and reduce traffic accidents.

“However, their purpose is being defeated if people feel unsafe using them,” she said.

Currently, there are nine skywalks in the city. Despite their availability, pedestrians often opt to cross at street level, raising concerns about safety.

Just recently, on the night of August 27, a 13-year-old Grade 8 student died after he was hit and run over by a truck while crossing M.C. Briones Street in Barangay Looc.

Investigation revealed that there is a skywalk near the area, and the traffic signal light was green for vehicles at the time of the incident. However, it could not be determined why the student did not use the skywalk.

Students from Mandaue Comprehensive National High School shared their own experiences. Dhessiree Jhay Devalque said, “Daghan magtambay sa skywalk labi na gabii. Usahay mahadlok ko moagi.”

(Many would hangout in the skywalk, especially at night. Sometimes, I am scared to use it.)

She added that some individuals even sleep there, and that most of those loitering there were men, some shirtless, which made her feel uneasy.

Tristan Jacob Basaca, another student, said, “Wala man ko hilabti or gibully pero mahadlok lang gihapon mi moagi.”

(They did not harm us or bullied us but we still fear passing there.)

The clearing operations will include the removal of unauthorized occupants and efforts to keep the structures clean and accessible. Those found loitering may face obstruction penalties, though the exact fines have yet to be determined.

Del Mar also noted that the safety and maintenance of public infrastructure should be a shared responsibility between the city government and the barangays where the skywalks are located, with regular inspections to prevent future problems.

Mayor Thadeo Jonkie Ouano is reportedly discussing a memorandum of agreement (MOA) to turn over the management of the skywalks to the barangays, allowing local communities to oversee their upkeep and security.

The resolution has been forwarded to the relevant agencies for immediate action.

