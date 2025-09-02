Young Cebuana gymnasts shine with golden haul in Davao

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ritmik Jimnastiks La Sugbo continued their winning ways by dominating the inaugural Madayaw Gymnastics Cup held last August at the Ayala Abreeza in Davao City.

The Cebu-based club, coached by veteran Darlene Dela Pisa, had just come off an impressive campaign at the Vivace 4th Rhythmic Gymnastics International Competition in Kuala Lumpur, where they pocketed multiple medals. This time, the young Cebuana gymnasts shifted focus to the national stage and returned home with a glittering 12-gold haul from Davao.

Sacred Heart School-Hijas de Jesus standout Drew Adelaine Raza led the charge with two golds in the vault and floor events of the Level 3 (11 years old and above) division. She also added two silvers in the bar and beam events.

Her teammate Aela Charlize Simtoco bagged two golds in the Level 1 (7 years old) vault and bar, along with silvers in the floor and beam.

Meiko Kei Toni Jao also struck twice with golds in the vault and bar of the Level 2 (8 years old and under) category, complementing her performance with two silvers in the beam and floor.

Jewel Kylie Enriquez of Cebu City Central Elementary School joined the golden circle with victories in the vault and bar, plus two silvers in the beam and floor exercises.

The rest of Ritmik Jimnastiks La Sugbo’s gold medalists were Audrey Calliope Emmanuelle Fernandez, who topped the vault in Level 2, Delfeah Aianna Reyes, who captured the vault in Level 1, Miyuki Kei Marie Jao, who ruled the vault in Level 3, and Kalon Venus Torrefranca, who claimed the vault in Level 2.

These young Cebuana gymnasts also won several silver and bronze medals to further boost the team’s haul.

Meanwhile, Elise Madison Tan Bon Thong contributed with four medals comprised of one silver in the vault, and three bronzes in the floor, bar, and beam events.

Joining Dela Pisa on the coaching side were Allen Miles Castaneda, Jimi Campomanes, Diane Sophia Navarro, Trisha Damolo, and Mark Angelo Sevila.

