Regie Suganob: PMI reaffirms support for boxer’s world title bid

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Regie “The Filipino Phenom” Suganob the world No. 2 junior flyweight contender and former world title challenger has received a strong vote of confidence from his home camp, the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable.

In a recent social media post, Suganob was seen with PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions manager and promoter Atty. Floriezyl Echavez-Podot, athletic director Edsel Burlas, and matchmaker-consultant Edito Villamor in a meeting.

The group held a meeting to reaffirm their full support for the Dauis, Bohol native as he eyes a possible major fight this year against an opponent yet to be named.

READ:

“We are committed to bringing out the best in Regie and in all our PMI boxers. Every step is a step closer to another world title shot,” said Podot.

The discussion centered on Suganob’s career plans and strategies to keep him in contention in the 108-pound division. PMI officials stressed their dedication to providing world-class opportunities for their fighters and to strengthening Bohol’s reputation on the global boxing stage.

Suganob’s career hit a snag earlier this year when his scheduled IBF world title eliminator against fellow Filipino Jayson Vayson was scrapped after Vayson secured a shot at unified minimumweight champion Oscar Collazo in the United States.

The WBO Global light flyweight champion held the No. 1 contender spot in the WBO rankings for a long while, but inactivity, partly due to opponents like Japan’s former world champion Shokichi Iwata avoiding him pushed him down to No. 2.

Regie Suganob (16-1, 6 KOs) has not fought since December 2024 but has stayed sharp in training.

Reports suggest he may face unbeaten Mexican Sergio Alfonso Mendoza Cordova (26-0, 22 KOs), currently ranked No. 5 in the IBF, in a world title eliminator. However, PMI has yet to confirm the matchup.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP