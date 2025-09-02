Richard Gomez apologizes to media: I could’ve handled the issue better

MANILA, Philippines — Leyte Representative Richard Gomez has apologized to members of the media whose names and contact details were revealed in a Facebook post, admitting that he could have handled the issue better.

In his privilege speech on Tuesday, delivered during the House of Representatives’ plenary session, Gomez said he now understands that reporters only wanted to get his side after Matag-ob, Leyte Mayor Bernie Tacoy’s claimed that the lawmaker failed to to coordinate flood control projects with the local government.

“To my Honorable colleagues in Congress, thank you for this opportunity to defend myself and clarify some facts. To the members of the press who took offense in my social media post, I sincerely apologize,” Gomez said at the start of his speech.

“Sensitive information has been removed. I understand that the media endeavor to get my side of the story, I acknowledge your efforts, I’m sorry and I could have handled it better,” he added.

Earlier, observers noted that while Gomez’s post on news agencies doing a “media spin” about him is still published, screenshots of his conversations with reporters and desk officers about a possible interview can no longer be seen.

Gomez was recently called out by different groups for allegedly endangering the lives of journalists, as he posted the names and corresponding contact details of reporters who only wanted to get his comments on Tacoy’s claims, including allegations that the faulty projects were built using congressional funds.

Members of the media, including Inquirer, then asked Gomez for his side of the story. Gomez gave a reply to Inquirer but asked not to be quoted, providing instead a link of a Leyte radio program which did not feature the lawmaker.

Then late Thursday evening, Gomez’s conversations with reporters were posted on his page, but he failed to blur the names and contact details of the media personalities.

Several media organizations including reporters covering the House of Representatives and the National Union of Journalists in the Philippines (NUJP) have already condemned Gomez’s actions, saying that asking for his side actually favors Gomez as he will have a chance to address issues.

Inquirer previously asked Gomez through a statement posted on its social media accounts and a formal letter to take down the photos containing the reporters’ contact details.

“We ask, in the interest of constructive dialogue, responsible discourse, and the broader principles of press freedom, that Leyte 4th District Rep. Richard Gomez kindly take down or redact any posts displaying personal information of journalists,” Inquirer said in a statement last Friday, August 29.

“We believe this step serves both the public interest and our mutual commitment to respectful engagement,” Inquirer added.

The possibility of an ethics complaint against Gomez was first raised last Friday, after Deputy Speaker Ronaldo Puno urged the media to bring up the Leyte lawmaker’s behavior before the House committee on ethics and privileges. Bicol Saro party-list Rep. Terry Ridon also said that he believes the reporters have the reason to bring the matter up to the committee on ethics and privileges.

On Monday, committee chairperson and 4Ps party-list Rep. JC Abalos said that the panel is preparing for any complaint that may arise from the actions of Richard Gomez.

