Cebu City shooting: 2 women ‘assets’ injured, suspect escapes

By: Lyle Andales and Paul Lauro - CDN Multi-Media Reporter and Correspondent | September 02,2025 - 07:10 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are now hot on the heels of a known drug personality who shot and wounded two women he mistook as police assets.

The Cebu City shooting happened at around 10:20 p.m. in Barangay Cogon Pardo, Cebu City, on Monday night, September 1.

The two women, aged 31 and 34, were on their way home when the suspect, identified as alias “Humba,” allegedly followed and fired several shots at them using an undetermined caliber of firearm.

One victim sustained a gunshot wound to the arm, while the other was hit in the leg. Both were rushed to Cebu City Medical Center and are now receiving treatment.

Suspect’s motive

In an interview with CDN Digital on Tuesday, September 2, Police Master Sergeant Alfredo Macabudbud, the case investigator, said the two victims had just visited friends to ask for food when the suspect was already eyeing them.

Police investigation then revealed that the suspect, who was a drug personality, mistook the women for police informants and began trailing the victims.

“Kaning suspect kay drug personality man pud ni, mao to nagduda ang suspect nga katong duha ka babaye, asset. Pag-uli nila balik padung sa ilahang balay, sa All Season 3, didto na sila gisundan. Pagsunod, gipamusil sila, human nidagan ang suspect,” he said.

Alias “Humba,” who also has a history of drug-related offenses and was recently released from jail, managed to escape after the attack.

Macabudbud also noted that the area where the victims went is also known for illegal drug activity.

Suspect still on the run

Responding officers from Inayawan Police Station immediately launched a hot pursuit operation but the suspect of the Cebu City shooting remains at large as of this writing.

Macabudbud also added that follow-up operations are ongoing in areas where the suspect may be hiding, though access has been difficult due to community ties, according to Macabudbud.

“Gisigehan pa namo og follow up. Kay ang suspect gud kay kanang ilahang lugar, lisod sudlon kay kami ra’y bantayan,” he said.

He also noted that the two victims are planning to pursue charges of frustrated murder once they recover from their injuries.

Police assured residents that operations and monitoring in Cogon Pardo are being intensified as efforts continue to capture the suspect.

