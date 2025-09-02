Man with toy gun threatens women, arrested in Cebu City

By: Lyle Andales and Paul Lauro - CDN Multi-Media Reporter and Correspondent

By: Lyle Andales and Paul Lauro - CDN Multi-Media Reporter and Correspondent | September 02,2025 - 08:58 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 35-year-old man was arrested in Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City, on Monday afternoon, September 1, after allegedly threatening two women with a toy gun during a heated confrontation.

Police identified the man with toy gun as “Stainlie,” a resident of Upper Sario, Sitio San Roque.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Police Master Sergeant Alfredo G. Macabudbud, the case investigator, said the victims were a 69-year-old woman and her 40-year-old companion.

READ:

He said that the incident happened at around 1:30 p.m. when the two confronted the suspect after seeing him wear stolen clothing believed to belong to one of the victim’s husband.

When asked to return it, the suspect allegedly drew what appeared to be a gun, pointed it at them, and threatened to kill them.

Fearing for their safety, the women fled and immediately sought help from the Inayawan Police Station.

Responding officers were dispatched to the scene and arrested the suspect.

Upon his surrender, police discovered that the alleged weapon he used was a toy gun.

Despite being a toy, investigators said the item was used to instill fear, making it a possible ground for criminal charges.

Macabudbod also noted that the man with toy gun was a known user of illegal drugs.

The victims have already filed a case, and the suspect is currently detained at the Inayawan Police Station, facing complaints of violating Republic Act 10591 or the Use of an Imitation Firearm.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP