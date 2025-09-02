Ibo skywalk to be completed this November

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Congressman Junard “Ahong” Chan clarified the reason behind the delay in the skywalk project in Barangay Ibo, Lapu-Lapu City.

The P14.6-million project began construction on February 14, 2024, and was initially targeted for completion in November last year.

However, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 6th Engineering District explained that the delay was due to the presence of informal settlers in the area who would be affected by the project.

In addition, the contractor also had to resolve issues concerning electrical wirings from the Mactan Electric Company (MECO), which would also be affected.

DPWH said they had coordinated with MECO, the Mactan Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) 1, and other affected structures and individuals before the project’s implementation.

Engr. Gilbert Pagobo, general manager of MECO, admitted that they have yet to relocate the electrical post in the area, since they only received official communication about the project in July this year.

After receiving the letter, MECO immediately conducted an inspection in the area.

“We actually just received the communication from them as early as July. That is why, after receiving the communication, we actually made a costing for this work,” Pagobo said.

On July 9, MECO presented the contractor with an estimated cost for relocating around four electrical posts that would be affected by the project. The payment was received on August 26.

Because of this, Congressman Chan urged MECO to immediately begin the relocation.

Pagobo, for his part, assured that they will start moving the posts this week.

“Naa man guy mapawong nga mga locators, nya dagko nga mga locators,” he added.

(There are locators that will experience power outages, and some of them are major companies.)

Meanwhile, the contractor is expected to resume work on the installation of the skywalk on Monday. The project is scheduled for completion this coming November.

