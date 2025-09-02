Mandaue council approves on 2nd reading ordinance to prevent premature arrests in traffic accidents

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City Council has approved on second reading a proposed ordinance that aims to protect motorists from being arrested after traffic accidents without proper investigation.

Draft Ordinance No. 29-2025 is authored by Councilors Carlo Fortuna and Anjong Ouano-Icalina. It is titled “An Ordinance Prohibiting Arrest or Detention of Motorists Involved in Traffic Accidents Resulting in Injury or Death Without Prior Investigation, Providing Penalties Therefor, and for Other Purposes.”

The council passed the measure on second reading during its regular session on Monday, September 1. It is scheduled for third and final reading next week.

Councilor Atty. Carlo Fortuna emphasized the need for fairness in handling traffic incidents. He cited reports that some motorists were arrested at the scene even before responsibility was determined.

“There have been cases where drivers are detained even if it’s not yet clear who was at fault,” Fortuna said.

“We are urging the police to conduct a full investigation first and base any arrest on clear findings.”

Under existing Philippine National Police (PNP) standard operating procedures, traffic investigators must prepare a Traffic Accident Investigation Report (TAIR) after every road crash. The report details what happened, when and where it occurred, who was involved, and how it happened.

Fortuna said the TAIR should serve as the basis for determining liability. This will also guide whether a person should be detained or charged.

“Before any arrest is made, the police must first complete their investigation,” he said. “The TAIR should clearly state who is responsible. Only then can authorities determine if there is probable cause for arrest or the filing of charges.”

He added that motorists involved in accidents are required to appear before the Traffic Enforcement Investigation Section. Here, investigators gather statements from drivers and witnesses. Evidence such as CCTV footage and sworn affidavits is also collected.

In cases involving death or serious injury, Fortuna clarified that if the victim was at fault, there is no legal basis to arrest the other driver.

“This is about ensuring due process. If a person is wrongfully detained when they’re not at fault, they may have grounds to seek compensation,” he added.

The ordinance, he said, reinforces existing national procedures. It also urges local law enforcement to strictly follow them in every traffic-related incident.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Kieth Allen Andaya, head of the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Mandaue City Police Office, said on Tuesday, September 2, that investigators prepare proper documentation for each case.

“Naa gyud nay report. Before sa filing, naa man nay initial report, progress report, unsay basic nga nakuha nga information right after [the incident]. Kung mofile na ta og kaso, naa na na. Regular man na nga trabaho, naa na ig file nimo og kaso ba part na sa mga ipresent nga mga documents. Dili sad na dawaton sa prosecutor’s office og wala na ang necessary reports. As in, walay nawala or gi-omit nato,” Andaya explained.

(There is always a report. Before filing, there is an initial report, a progress report, and the basic information gathered right after the incident. If we file a case, it is already included. That is a regular part of our job—when you file a case, those documents must be presented. The prosecutor’s office will not accept it without the necessary reports. Nothing is missing or omitted.)

He declined to answer further questions.

Fortuna responded to Andaya’s earlier statement during a previous council session. The officer said that determining fault is not the responsibility of the police but of the court.

“I don’t think it was correct for the resource person to say that it is not their responsibility. It is their responsibility. That’s why there is investigative work in the police,” Fortuna said.

“All crimes have investigators who determine whether a crime has been committed and who may be responsible. You cannot pass that on to the fiscal. The prosecutor prosecutes based on the evidence gathered by police and the complaint filed by the investigators. How can you file a complaint when you did not conduct a proper investigation? The outcome of the case depends on the evidence provided by the police.”

Fortuna clarified that the ordinance does not create a new process. It only reflects what is already required under PNP procedures.

“Actually, the ordinance is not making something new. It is just mirroring what the PNP standard operating procedures already require,” he said.

He added that he proposed the measure after receiving several complaints from motorists. Some drivers were jailed even if they were not at fault in the accident.

“There were instances where drivers whose vehicles were hit were still imprisoned, simply because the other party was injured or died,” Fortuna said.

As a major entry point to Metro Cebu, Mandaue City records several traffic accidents daily. Fortuna said this highlights the need for consistent and fair handling of such cases.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP