777 nabbed in Central Visayas anti-drug operations in August

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office (PRO)-7 apprehended 777 individuals in August 2025 during their operations against illegal drugs in the region.

The Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) recorded the highest number of arrests with 286 individuals, followed by the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) with 226, and the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) with 163.

Meanwhile, the remaining 102 apprehended individuals came from the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), the Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO), and the Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB)-7.

However, the MCPO confiscated the largest volume of illegal drugs, amounting to 9,426.96 grams worth ₱64.1 million.

The BPPO seized 2,503.47 grams of illegal drugs worth ₱17 million, while the CPPO confiscated 1,460.94 grams worth ₱9.9 million.

The confiscated evidence was turned over to the forensic unit of PRO-7 for examination.

The arrested individuals were charged with violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, particularly Section 5 (Selling/Trading), Section 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs), and Section 15 (Use of Dangerous Drugs).

PRO-7 Regional Director Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan reiterated their campaign against illegal drugs, in response to the marching order of Philippine National Police (PNP) Acting Chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.

“Hindi titigil ang PRO7 sa pagpapatupad ng batas at sa pagpapanagot sa mga sangkot sa ilegal na droga. Ang aming tagumpay ay patunay ng aming walang sawang paglaban upang mapanatili ang kapayapaan at kaligtasan ng publiko,” Maranan said.

(PRO-7 will not stop enforcing the law and holding those involved in illegal drugs accountable. Our success is proof of our relentless fight to maintain peace and public safety.

