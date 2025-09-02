Former barangay councilor nabbed in Naga City drug bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A former Barangay Councilor was arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by the Philippine National Police (PNP) Drug Enforcement Special Operations Unit-7 at 816 Mendoza St. and Bonifacio St., Purok BAYC, Barangay North Poblacion, Naga City, on Tuesday morning, September 2, 2025.

The suspect was identified as Kister Jan Cañared Abangan, 41, a resident of the area.

Abangan was considered a high-value target in the illegal drug trade.

During the operation, authorities seized 55 grams of suspected shabu worth ₱347,000 from him.

Police said the suspect had been under monitoring and surveillance for two months. He was capable of distributing 300 to 500 grams of shabu weekly.

Investigators added that the suspect operated within Naga City.

Police are still determining who supplied the suspect with illegal drugs.

Charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are now being prepared against him.

