Parents’ petition vs. CRFA denied by RTC, but legal battle continues

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 20 in Cebu City has denied the petition filed by parents and players from the Benthel Asia School of Technology (BAST) Football Club and the Azkals Development Academy (ADA) against the Cebu Regional Football Association (CRFA).

The ruling, issued on August 27, a day after the hearing, rejected the request for a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) and Writ of Preliminary Mandatory Injunction against the CRFA to stop the tournament. CRFA’s legal counsel, Atty. Ted Piasidad, later obtained a copy of the decision.

ROOT OF DISPUTE

The controversy began when CRFA disqualified BAST from the PFF U16 domestic qualifiers held in August at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

Only seven BAST players were cleared to play, while 16 were declared ineligible for failing to meet the three-month residency rule applied to both school-based and club-based teams in the tournament. The issue surfaced during their opening match against the University of San Carlos-Basic Education Department (USC-BED) on August 16.

The 16 ineligible players were also members of ADA, a club not invited to the qualifiers and, under CRFA rules, not allowed to merge with BAST.

CRFA explained that only the top eight teams from the Aboitiz Football Cup were invited, with lineups expected to remain intact and not filled with outside recruits. BAST earned its invitation through its Under-14 squad.

Parents of the disqualified players, several of them lawyers, filed the case days later, claiming their children suffered discrimination, trauma, and embarrassment. They also argued the disqualification deprived the players of a chance to qualify for the national team or compete in the national finals.

COURT RULING

CRFA president Rodney Orale and Atty. Piasidad confirmed the court’s denial of the petition during a September 2 press conference at the Dynamic Herb Football Stadium.

Piasidad, together with lawyers Renee Songalia and Kirsten Casa, represented CRFA at the hearing. They argued that the RTC lacked jurisdiction over the matter, stressing that both CRFA and the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) have their own statutes and arbitration processes to resolve such disputes.

Judge Leah Geraldez ultimately denied the request for both a TRO and preliminary injunction, noting that there was no reason to stop the tournament since the matches of the affected team had already been invalidated.

“What the petitioners wanted was for the court to stop the hosting of the 2025 PFF Under-16 Qualifiers. They claimed their children’s rights were violated when the players were disqualified and barred from the tournament,” Piasidad explained.

“Before we could even file an official answer, the court set a hearing on August 26, 2025, to deliberate on the TRO and the writ of preliminary injunction. After a thorough discussion, the presiding judge denied both remedies.”

Piasidad emphasized that the court noted a crucial point: invitations were extended to teams, not individual players. He said this was clarified in email exchanges between the organizers and the petitioners, which the ruling cited.

He also pointed out that the residency rule has long been enforced in PFF-sanctioned tournaments to prevent player poaching.

Piasidad added that responsibility also lay with BAST’s head coach, who, he said, failed to brief parents and players about the residency rule despite it being tackled during the pre-tournament coaches’ meeting.

CASE NOT OVER YET

While the injunction petitions have been dismissed, the parents’ camp is pursuing a separate civil case seeking ₱500,000 in moral damages and ₱300,000 in exemplary damages from CRFA. This will proceed to trial.

Meanwhile, the provisional remedies of the TRO and Writ of Preliminary Injunction were denied.

Piasidad reiterated his position that the coach should be held accountable for the fallout.

As of press time, CDN Digital has reached out to the parents and players for comment. They are expected to release a statement soon.

LESSON FOR CRFA

For CRFA, the case highlighted the need for stronger safeguards. Long-time official Nimrod Quiñones said the controversy should serve as a reminder for the organization to be “stricter and bolder” in enforcing its rules.

He suggested requiring all coaches to sign a document confirming they understand and accept the rules before entering any CRFA-sanctioned tournament.

MOVING AHEAD

Orale admitted that disputes like this strain unity within the association, which the PFF has often cited as one of the country’s most active and cohesive football bodies.

He said CRFA now hopes to put the matter to rest and focus on the Aboitiz Football Cup, which kicks off this month.

