Gomez: Projects in Leyte’s 4th district are ‘above board’

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Learning from the 1991 flash flood that killed thousands in Ormoc City, Leyte 4th District Rep. Richard Gomez said that he had “gone to great lengths to ensure that all projects [in his district] are not sub-standard and are above board.”

While, he acknowledged that questions had been raised on the accountability and integrity of some public servants and contractors following the discovery of substandard and suspicions of “ghost” projects in some localities, Gomez said during a privilege speech that he delivered during the plenary session of the House of Congress on Tuesday, September 2, that not all congressmen are corrupt.

Gomez delivered his privilege speech to “defend” himself and to “clarify some facts” on accusations linking him to anomalous projects in the 4th District of Leyte.

Earlier, Matag-ob Mayor Bernie Tacoy alleged that he failed to coordinate flood control projects with the local government.

In his speech, Gomez also apologized to members of the media who took offense of a Facebook post wherein he revealed their names and contact details, admitting that he could have handled the issue better.

Substandard materials?

During his speech, Gomez said that like any other congressman, his task was to make sure that funding was available for project implementation by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

“Tayong mga kongresista, ang trabaho natin ay magrequest ng funding para sa mga proyekto na kailangan sa distrito at kapag nabigyan ng sapat na budget, ito ay dumederecho sa DPWH for its implementation. Dumadaan sa proseso ng public bidding at ina-award sa winning bidder,” he said.

(We, congressmen, our work is to request funding for the projects that our districts needed and if given enough budget, this will go directly to DPWH for its implementation. This goes through the process of public bidding and awarded to the winning bidder.)

And so far, projects that were implemented and completed in his district were well within government standards, except for the still unfinished flood control project in Matag-ob, which Tacoy claimed was built using substandard materials.

Gomez, who is now serving his second term in office, said that the project started implementation on February 25, 2025, and is set for completion on November 27, 2025 yet.

The congressman also refuted Tacoy’s claim on the lack of consultation with local officials. In fact, he said that DPWH officials met with the mayor on January 16 to inform him about the project.

Not complete

During his speech, Gomez also showed a photo of the flood control wall that was damaged following a heavy downpour on August 26.

At least 25 meters of the 322-meter project along the Matag-ob River was destroyed by floodwaters.

“The primary reason for this is because — the project is still not complete. Hindi pa talaga tapos (it is not yet complete),” he said.

Gomez said that project still locked what is referred to as the “lock,” “yung parte ng flood wall na lumalaban sa lakas na tubig (the part of the flood wall that fights the strong flow of the water.)”

“With this element still missing– the walls were still not fortified as per plan to withstand expected water pressure,” he said.

Exercise caution

Before he ended his speech, Gomez invited individuals who doubt the integrity of government-funded projects in his district to scrutinize documents that are available with DPWH and the Commission on Audit (COA) and to look at the projects itself.

“If ever any verified anomalies surface, I would gladly face the issue. But until then, I highly recommend, especially to Mayor Tacoy to please exercise caution,” he said.

Gomez said that “proper verification of facts must be exercised” adding that “This is only the responsible thing to do.”

