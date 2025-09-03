Talisay City: Hazardous gases sent 19 people to hospital

MANDUE CITY, Cebu — At least 19 individuals were brought to the hospital for inhaling hazardous gases following an explosion that reportedly happened at the Alcoseba Resort in Brgy. Pooc in Talisay City Tuesday night, September 2.

The victims were said to have experienced vomiting, dizziness, burning eyes, difficulty in breathing, and body weakness.

“Allegedly, ang drum sa chlorine ang mibuto nga maoy hinungdan sa pagsukasuka, pagkalabad sa ulo, pagsakit sa mata, ug paglisud sa ginhawa sa mga biktima,” Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas said in a report that he posted on his social media page late night on Tuesday.

(Allegedly, a drum of chlorine exploded which caused vomiting, headache, burning eyes, and difficulty in breathing of the victims.)

Following the incident, Mayor Gullas said he ordered concerned City Hall departments and the police to conduct a through investigation of the incident.

Moreover, he also directed Lawyer Rudelyn Navarro, Talisay City Administrator, to issue a cease and desist order against the management of the resort.

Mayor Gullas said that the resort should not be allowed to operate pending investigation of the explosion that happened on Tuesday.

“Awhag lang nako sa mga residente nga gapuyo duol sa resort nga dili lang unta mopaduol sa maong dapit tungod sa ka delikado niini,” the mayor added.

(My appeal to the residents living near the resort is that they won’t go near the area because it is still very dangerous.)

Meanwhile, Gullas has extended his gratitude to government personnel and emergency responders who provided immediate assistance to the victims.

