Discaya’s 12 luxury cars: Bureau of Customs secures them

LUXURY FLEET. One of the luxury vehicles of the Discaya family secured by the Bureau of Customs on Tuesday (Sept. 2, 2025) in Pasig City. The BOC sealed all vehicles and are under round-the-clock guarding by personnel of the BOC and the Philippine Coast Guard. (BOC photo)

MANILA – The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has secured all 12 luxury vehicles which were subject of a search warrant at the residence of the Discaya family in Pasig City.

Ten vehicles were initially unaccounted for when the BOC served a search warrant at the St. Gerrard Construction General Contractor and Development Corp.’s compound in Pasig City on Tuesday morning.

READ: Slater Young way Rolls Royce, apan naay payong sa awto

Later in the day, seven of the vehicles had been surrendered to the BOC and are now secured at the firm’s compound.

The car fleet includes a Rolls Royce Cullinan, Bentley Bentayga, Mercedes Benz G-500, Mercedes AMG G 63 AMG, Toyota Tundra, Toyota Sequoia, and Cadillac Escalade.

READ: Sarah Discaya inisa-isa nabiling luxury cars, aabot ng mahigit P170-M

BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said the last three vehicles — a GMC Yukon Denali and two Lincoln Navigator — are in service centers for repair and would be surrendered to the BOC.

Earlier in the day, the BOC uncovered two luxury vehicles — a Toyota LC300 3.3 V6 ZX AT SUV 2024 and a Maserati Levante Modena 2022 — covered by the search warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court of Manila Branch 18.

The BOC sealed all vehicles and are under round-the-clock guarding by personnel of the BOC and the Philippine Coast Guard.

Nepomuceno said they would review the vehicles’ import records to check compliance with customs laws. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP