CCSC track oval cracks, bulges seen less than a year after repair

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Less than a year after undergoing multimillion-peso rehabilitation, the rubberized track oval of the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) is again showing visible cracks, bulges, and peeling portions.

These damages, according to the new executive director, are attributed to the use of “poor quality materials.”

Brando Velasquez, who was installed as CCSC executive director in July, inspected the oval with reporters on Tuesday, September 2, and pointed out hazardous portions of the surface where water seepage and bulging asphalt made the track unsafe for runners.

READ: Cebu City Sports Center track oval to undergo renovation… again

“Naay portion nga risky na kay nibutlog na, espalto na ang nisaka. Naay niburot nga portion unya kuyaw mudagan ang bata kay dili makit-an kay ni-hump siya,” Velasquez said. He warned that uneven spots could cause unsuspecting athletes to trip.

(There are portions that are already risky because of humps and the asphalts are now visible. This is dangerous for children who run in the area and may not immediately notice the humps.)

READ: CCSC’s rubberized track oval shows ‘visible signs’ of damage

The most visible damage, he noted, is at the starting line — a critical area where runners exert the most force at the start of races. Some portions already have holes, while others show cracks that could eventually widen.

“Medyo naa nay nangaguba na rubber. Naa nay makita nga bangag-bangag, naay ubag dagko. Poor quality gyud pinakarisgo akong tan-aw,” Velasquez said.

(The rubber is now damaged. Holes are now visible. This is due to [the use of] poor quality [materials] and pose a great risk.)

Comparison

Velasquez said his assessment was based on long familiarity with the CCSC oval, having been involved since 1994 when the first German-made rubberized surface was laid down. That original material lasted nearly 20 years before requiring its first major replacement in 2013.

“In 1994 to 2013, usa ra ka repair. Hapit 20 years pa gyud ni-lahutay. Karon, wala pa’y tuig ug repair na sab. Lahi na gyud ang kalidad,” he said, adding that the current rubber appears dry, brittle, and poorly bonded to the asphalt compared to the original work done.

(We only had one repair from 1994 to 2013. It lasted almost 20 years. This time, repair is again needed in less than a year. There is a huge difference in the quality [of the materials used].)

The CCSC oval underwent a P53-million rehabilitation from May 2023 to July 2024 to prepare for Cebu’s hosting of the Palarong Pambansa. It reopened in June 2024 but had to be closed again in November after sustaining damage from activities held at the venue.

Contractor SBD Builders, which handled the rehabilitation, previously blamed the damage on the transport of heavy equipment during large events. Velasquez countered that in the past, materials were moved using cranes to minimize contact with the track.

“Sa ako na’ng gisulti ganina, ang poor quality (of materials) jud ang pinaka rason sa akong natan-aw,” he stressed.

(As I have already said, the use of poor quality materials is the reason [for the damage].)

Safety measures

Velasquez said temporary signage will be installed to warn the public, especially young athletes, of the hazardous portions. But he admitted that in the long term, the track may need another round of repairs, within two years, to keep it safe for the users.

“Kung i-repair gyud, siguro mag-close gyud ang oval. Pero padayon lang ang uban facilities kay naa man gihapon mga bata mag-practice,” he said.

(If we repair, the oval may be closed. But we will continue to operate the other facilities that the children would need for their practices.)

Velasquez added that he has already discussed the problem with Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, who inspected the oval and expressed his openness to meeting with the contractor next week to address the issue.

With the 2026 Sinulog Festival set to return to the CCSC, Velasquez suggested placing protective plywood coverings over the track during major events to minimize additional damage.

“Eventually, i-repair gyud ni siya. Kay ako tan-aw, in two years delikado naman gyud ni,” he warned.

(Eventually, this will have to be repaired. Based on my assessment, this will already be risky in the next two years.)

Accountability

It remains unclear if SBD Builders has already been fully paid for the project. In February 2025, the firm complained about delays in the release of its Certificate of Completion (COC), which the city government required before processing payment.

Then-mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia had insisted that the oval be evaluated first by the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) or a third-party consultant to ensure compliance with specifications.

As of press time, it has not been confirmed whether the third-party assessment was completed before the transition to the new administration.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP