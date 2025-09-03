Cebu City: 13 minors bolt Operation Second Chance

By: by Paul Lauro - CDN Digital Correspondent | September 03,2025 - 10:45 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – No less than 15 minors in conflict with the law reportedly escaped the Operation Second Chance Center (OSCC) in Brgy. Kalunasan, Cebu City on Wednesday, September 7.

As of this report, authorities are currently conducting rescue operations for those still at large.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, authorities at OSCC confirmed.

While most of the juveniles who escaped have been rescued and returned to the facility, enforcers continue to pursue the others.

As of 9 a.m., at least 11 of the escapees have been accounted for and brought back to the OSCC.

Investigations are still ongoing over the incident.

