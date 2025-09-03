Sinulog 2026 may cap contingents at 35; stricter float rules set

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The country’s grandest festival may see fewer dancers in 2026, as organizers consider capping Sinulog contingents at 35 while rolling out tighter rules on floats to prevent last year’s problems from recurring.

Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) Executive Director Elmer “Jojo” Labella said at least 10 contingents from Cebu City, Cebu Province, Luzon, and Mindanao have already manifested their participation in next year’s festival. Invitations were distributed as early as April 2025 to give groups enough time to prepare, he added.

“In fact, last year gi-limit gyud unta ni nato—15 out of town, 10 dakbayan, and 10 lalawigan, 35 in total ka contingents,” Labella said during a media forum held on September 2. “Although depende pa na sa executive committee if they will thoroughly study to accommodate more than the 35 contingents we plan to put up.”

Float rules under stricter watch

Labella also confirmed that commercial float entries will undergo early inspections after some exceeded height limits in 2025, causing traffic jams during the grand parade.

“Lately, we revisited all the rules and guidelines. If only the guidelines were being followed, dili unta to mahitabo nga naay masangit,” he said.

Floats are capped at 12 feet from the ground. Labella said the stricter inspections will require early submission of concepts and layouts, giving organizers time to order modifications when necessary.

“They really have to correct or modify aron dili na masangit,” he stressed.

SFI will also impose qualifying rounds for the Dakbayanon (city-based) and Kabataan (youth) categories. Only the top five performers in each will be allowed to proceed to the grand parade, a move Labella said would reduce overcrowding and improve the quality of performances.

Commercial floats, meanwhile, will be reminded to highlight the Sto. Niño, the centerpiece of the festivity, rather than their products.

Venue stays at CCSC

Sinulog 2026 will remain at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), in line with Mayor Nestor Archival’s earlier pronouncement that the festival should return downtown for accessibility, tradition, and devotion.

“The Sinulog will go back to the original place where it was conceptualized,” Archival said in May.

“Mas daghan ang makatan-aw. Worship ni sa Señor Sto. Niño. Ibalik lang nato kay mas duol sa simbahan,” he added.

Early preparations

Preparations are already underway, with Councilor Dave Tumulak filing resolutions to formalize the roles of city officials and ensure an inclusive, collaborative festival. Meetings between the city and the Sinulog executive committee are ongoing to coordinate logistics, security, and religious activities tied to the Fiesta Señor.

Among the proposals is the revival of “Niño, Bisita sa Barangay,” alongside pastoral visits to Cebu City Jail, an initiative Tumulak began in 2016.

Held every third Sunday of January, Sinulog is the Philippines’ most widely attended cultural and religious festival, drawing millions of devotees and tourists annually with its vibrant street parades, floats, and performances in honor of Cebu’s patron, Señor Santo Niño.

