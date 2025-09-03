Cebu PB starts discussion on planned upgrade of Danao City Hospital

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Provincial Board Member Michael Joseph Villamor has formally sought the assistance of his colleagues at the Cebu Provincial Board to ensure the passage of House Bill No. 3313 that seeks to upgrade the Danao City Provincial Hospital to a level 2 general hospital.

The House Bill, authored by 5th District Representative Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco, seeks to convert the provincial hospital in Danao City into a Department of Health (DOH)-run Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in northern Cebu.

In a resolution that he introduced to the legislative body during their regular session on Monday, September 1, Villamor said that the planned upgrade “will ensure the delivery of better healthcare to people, especially those in the far-flung areas who lack access to intensive care and specialized services.”

Villamor said that “although the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center served the entire province, Northern Cebu had no Level II or III hospitals, requiring residents to travel outside the district for access to advanced facilities such as an ICU and specialist gynecology and pediatric services.”

But before any upgrade could be done, Villamor said that HB 3313 will need the support of the Cebu Provincial Board.

Committee referral

The resolution proposed by Villamor, who represents the 5th District of Cebu in the PB, was jointly referred to the Committees on Public Health and Social Services, and Laws and Review of Ordinances for review.

Villamor first moved to have the matter referred to the Committee on Laws.

“Mr. Chair, during our caucus it was discussed and decided to refer this resolution to the appropriate committee for proper consideration,” he said.

Board Member Olin Seno of the Lone District of Mandaue City later on moved for its joint referral to the Committee on Laws since the matter involved a proposed House Bill.

Frasco first filed House Bill No. 3313 or a“An Act Upgrading the Cebu Provincial Hospital in the City of Danao, Province of Cebu, Into a Level II General Hospital to be Known as the North Cebu Medical Center, Increasing its Bed Capacity, Upgrading its Professional Health Care Services and Facilities, Authorizing the Increase of its Medical Personnel, and Appropriating Funds Therefor” in December 2020 under the 18th Congress.

The proposed measured was referred to the Committee on Health on January 18, 2021 and was no longer prioritized when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Frasco refiled the House Bill in the 19th Congress. Unfortunately, he did not get the support of the Provincial Board then.

Under the 20th Congress, and with him now serving his third term in office, Frasco said he wanted to make sure that this would be passed.

