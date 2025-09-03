Jose Mari Chan: Music has always been a gift to him from God

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 13-year-old boy in Iloilo City once found himself drawn to the voices of Neil Sedaka and Paul Anka. He would listen to their songs endlessly, trying to capture the magic behind their melodies.

That boy, who later began writing his own songs, grew up to become one of the most iconic figures in the Philippine music industry. He is Jose Mari Chan, a man many call the “King of Christmas Carols.”

READ: Herlene Budol nanaygon kang Jose Mari Chan, nakadawat og P1K

In Toni Gonzaga’s Toni Talks, Chan humbly shares how he never saw himself with that title despite that during every Christmas season, his songs are everywhere. “Long before I was born, there were already many Christmas carols. If I’m the only one that has written all the Christmas carols, okay. But I’m not,” he said.

Chan is now 80 years old yet he remains a beloved figure in Philippine music. For him, music has always been a gift from God and writing songs is his way of giving back. “Music is God’s gift to me and I really felt that I have to write songs to bring joy to people. That’s my gift back to God,” he added.

Despite his success, he has always regarded music as a divine blessing.

READ: Jose Mari Chan inalok kay Lea Salonga ‘Christmas In Our Hearts’ duet, pero…

Early struggles

While his passion for music grew stronger, at the start of his journey, Chan’s father, a hardworking Chinese immigrant and businessman, was cautious about his future in the industry.

“You know, let’s be honest, there’s no money in music,” his father once told him. “You will not be able to support your family. Learn my business and I will teach you.”

Out of respect, Chan balanced both worlds, taking part in the family business while still nurturing his love for songwriting.

Years later, when he held a concert in New York, his father flew in to watch. After seeing the crowd’s admiration, he congratulated his son but also told him that perhaps it was time to retire, having already reached the peak.

Chan’s reply was simple yet telling: “Pa, no one retires from a hobby.”

READ: Jose Mari Chan sa Christmas memes kabahin niya: ‘Don’t overdo it’

Songs from the Heart

Over the decades, Chan has written countless iconic songs, some of these are for his loved ones. Chan is 55 years married to his wife, Mary Ann, and together they had 5 children and 9 grandchildren.

His wife became the inspiration for the song “Refrain,” which he wrote in 1969 when Mary Ann left for Japan as a missionary teacher. For his children, he penned tracks like “Sing Me Your Song Again, Daddy” and “No Rewind, No Replay.”

Of all his works, the hardest song he ever wrote was “If We Only Had More Time Together.” While it never became a hit, it remains close to his heart.

Christmas In Our Hearts

Chan’s enduring legacy, however, is tied to the season of giving. His 1990 Christmas album, “Christmas In Our Hearts,” is the first in the country to receive a Double Diamond Record Award.

The song is actually an unexpected hit.

At the time, his record producer, Bella Dy Tan, expressed doubt that “Christmas in Our Hearts” would sell, believing it might not appeal widely since it was a Christian song. To address this, Chan came up with “A Perfect Christmas.”

But when both songs were presented at a press conference, the media and DJs overwhelmingly favored “Christmas in Our Hearts.” What seemed uncertain at first turned into a breakthrough. The song became a runaway hit and remains one of the most played Christmas classics across the Philippines.

Chan also shared that whenever he writes a Christmas song, he always makes sure it is about the real reason for the season, the birth of Jesus Christ.

True legacy

Now in his twilight years, Chan shows no signs of slowing down. He continues to perform and inspire young songwriters.

His message to the aspiring songwriters: “Keep writing. One day you’re going to write a song that could outlive you.”

And when people think of his name, Chan wishes for one thing: “He wrote a song that was part of my life.”

Humble yet iconic, Jose Mari Chan has proven that true legends are not measured by fame or awards alone, but by the way their music becomes part of the lives of every generation.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP