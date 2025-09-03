Cesafi at 25: What you need to know about the league’s silver anniversary  

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary with a week-long lineup of side events leading up to the official season tip-off on September 13, 2025 at the newly renovated Cebu Coliseum.

This year’s edition promises to be bigger and more exciting than previous seasons as the country’s biggest collegiate sports league outside Manila commemorates its silver milestone with the theme, “25 Years of Excellence: Honoring the Past, Embracing the Future.”

Its slogan, “A Legacy Built, A Future Inspired,” underscores Cesafi’s role in shaping Cebu’s sports history and culture.

What is the Cesafi?

The Cesafi is a sports and academic association of schools, colleges and universities in Cebu established in 2001.

Prior to the Cesafi, the Cebu Amateur Athletic Association (CAAA) was the collegiate league in Cebu.

As the Cesafi celebrates its 25th season, several activities have been lined up.

Cesafi 25 Press Launch

The festivities begin on September 6 with the official press launch at Citadines Hotel at 3:30 p.m.

Leading the event is Cesafi president Atty. Augusto W. Go, the man behind the P100-million facelift of the Cebu Coliseum. He will be joined by Cesafi commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy, executive board members, athletic directors, and school representatives to unveil the new season format, schedules, and highlights.

On September 9 at 4 a.m., more than 3,000 students and athletes are expected to take part in the Cesafi Fun Run at the Cebu City Sports Center. Categories include 3-kilometer, 7K, and 15K distances. The non-competitive run will be supervised by Racetech Track & Field Athletics, Cesafi’s official track and field technical team.

Dance Competition

Cesafi member schools will showcase their best performers in a dance competition on September 10 at 9 a.m. at the Cebu Coliseum.

Teams will compete in both hip-hop and contemporary categories. There will be 10 competitors in the hiphop category while six in the contemporary dance category.

Basketball exhibition game

Later on that day, at 5:30 p.m., basketball fans will be treated to a special exhibition match featuring the long-standing rivalry between the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers and the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters.

Organizers have yet to confirm whether former Cesafi stars like Greg Slaughter and Jun Mar Fajardo will suit up, but fans can expect a showcase of alumni talent and coaching legends, possibly including UV’s Boy Cabahug and UC’s Roel Gomez.

Cesafi Hall of Fame Awards

The highlight of the silver anniversary celebrations comes on September 11 at 4 p.m. with the Hall of Fame awarding ceremony at the Cebu Coliseum.

Outstanding Cesafi alumni—including athletes, coaches, and former Miss Cesafi winners—will be honored for their achievements in sports, professional careers, and community service. The final list of awardees will be announced soon.

Motorcade and Grand Opening

The celebration culminates on September 13 with a grand motorcade starting from the old Sacred Heart School along Mango Avenue and ending at the Cebu Coliseum at noon.

The opening ceremony follows at 2 p.m., highlighted by cultural and school performances, the crowning of Miss Cesafi 2025 for both college and high school division. The basketball tip-off is on September 14 with the schedule of games to be announced during the press launching.

With its newly renovated home court and a calendar filled with activities, Cesafi’s silver anniversary is shaping up to be a historic event for Cebu sports.

Cesafi 25 defending champions

Here’s a list of this year’s defending champions in different sporting events of the Cesafi.

Volleyball

Women’s: University of San Carlos (USC)

Men’s: University of Cebu (UC)

Boys: UC

Girls: University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R)

Beach volleyball

Women’s: University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF)

Men’s: USC

Boys: UC

Girls: USJ-R

Basketball

Men’s: University of the Visayas (UV)

Boys: Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC)

Football

Men’s: USC

Boys: Don Bosco

Swimming

College: USC

High school: SHS-AdC

Athletics

College women’s: USC

College men’s: UC

Girls high school: USC

Boys high school: UC

Badminton

College: USJ-R

High school: UC Lapu-Lapu-Mandaue

Chess

College: USJ-R

High school: UC

Table tennis

College: UC

High school: UC

