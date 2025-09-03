Stricter rules to be imposed at Operation Second Chance after another escape attempt

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Authorities will implement stricter measures at the Operation Second Chance Center (OSCC) after another group of children in conflict with the law (CICL) attempted to escape.

On Wednesday, September 3, at least 13 minors broke out of the facility in Brgy. Kalunasan. Most of them had been rescued just minutes after trying to climb their way out.

The incident occurred at 6:45 a.m., as OSCC guardians and house parents were preparing for the day.

The escapees tried to get out while carrying out their task, which is to bring out the garbage for collection, said Councilor Dave Tumulak.

The group dropped the garbage, then snuck out through the back and climbed the 10-foot fence.

However, authorities and nearby residents saw the commotion. Personnel at the OSCC immediately alerted the police, who responded and managed to rescue 12 of the 13 escapees right away. Only one CICL remains at large as of this writing, and is still being searched.

This is not the first time a group of minors admitted to the OSCC has attempted to escape the facility, which serves as a rehabilitation center for children who have had run-ins with the law.

That’s why Tumulak recommended changing garbage collection schedules. He also suggested putting up barbed wire on the fence as an added measure.

“Di man sa unsa (sa barbed wire) pero at least makita sa mga bata nga ‘Uy, naay barb wire basin mangaunsa ta.’ Prevention ra atong gabuhaton,” said Tumulak.

In the meantime, investigations are ongoing to determine how and why the incident occurred. / with reports from Paul Lauro

