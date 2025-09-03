DOH warns of leptospirosis amid flooding: Here’s how to stay safe

CEBU CITY, Philippines — When streets are flooded, we’re forced to wade through murky water, but doing so carries the risk of leptospirosis.

Health officials are raising the alarm in flood-prone areas of Cebu City, Mandaue City, and Lapu-Lapu City, where heavy rains and clogged drainage have left many residents vulnerable.

Leptospirosis, according to the Department of Health (DOH), is caused by the Leptospira bacteria. It spreads through water, food, or soil contaminated by the urine of infected animals, most commonly rats, mice, and livestock such as pigs, cows, and horses.

During the rainy season, the bacteria thrive in floodwaters. Once contaminated water comes into contact with cuts, wounds, or even the eyes, nose, or mouth, infection can easily follow.

The danger in the water

Dr. Eugenia Mercedes Cañal, medical officer IV and head of the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU) in Central Visayas, explained that leptospirosis progressed quickly once it would enter the body.

“Patients may first experience fever and muscle pain, then redness in the eyes. If untreated, the infection can lead to jaundice, which signals that the liver is failing,” Cañal said during a news forum on Tuesday, September 2.

In severe cases, the bacteria can damage the kidneys, heart, and even the brain.

From January to August 2025 alone, 20 people in Central Visayas have died from leptospirosis — a reminder, Cañal said, that the disease is both preventable and deadly.

Hospitals ready, but prevention is key

While she assured the public that local hospitals and health units would be equipped to treat cases, Cañal stressed that the first line of defense would lie with the individual.

“Leptospirosis is nothing new to us. We are ready even if cases spike,” she said. “But protection starts with avoiding exposure.”

How to protect yourself

The DOH outlined several precautionary measures for residents during the rainy season:

Avoid wading in floodwater. Less exposure means less risk.

Wear protective gear. Boots, gloves, and raincoats are essential when passing through flooded streets.

Check the weather. Bring protective clothing when rain is expected.

Clean up immediately. Wash skin with soap and clean water after flood exposure.

Cover wounds. Use waterproof bandages before leaving home.

Control rodents. Keep surroundings clean and dispose of garbage properly to minimize rat populations.

Seek medical help quickly. Even after low-risk exposure, the DOH advises taking prophylactic antibiotics within 24 to 72 hours.

Watch for symptoms. Signs can appear from two days to a month after exposure.

Don’t self-medicate. If fever or flu-like symptoms develop, see a doctor right away.

With flooding becoming a recurring problem in Metro Cebu, health officials remind the public that awareness and prevention remain the most effective weapons against leptospirosis.

