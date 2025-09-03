US Open: Djokovic hopes body holds up for Alcaraz in semifinals clash

NEW YORK, United States — Novak Djokovic said he is hopeful he will be fit enough to put up a proper fight against Carlos Alcaraz after setting up a titanic US Open semi-final with the Spaniard.

The 38-year-old Serbian star kept his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam on track with a four-set win over fourth seed Taylor Fritz on Tuesday.

14th US Open semifinal

Djokovic’s 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 victory over the last American left in the men’s draw sent him into a record-equalling 14th US Open semi-final.

He will now have two precious days of recovery time to prepare for a highly-anticipated tussle with the red-hot Alcaraz on Friday.

“It’s not going to get easier. I tell you that,” said Djokovic.

“The next couple of days is really key for me to really get my body in shape and ready to battle five sets if it’s needed.

“I just would really love that. Would love to be fit enough to play and to play, you know, potentially five sets with Carlos. I know that my best tennis is going to be required, but I’d rise to the occasion.”

Fifth Grand Slam encounter

Djokovic and Alcaraz will square off for the first time since the Australian Open quarter-finals in January when the Serbian won in four sets to take a 5-3 edge in their rivalry.

The upcoming encounter is their fifth at a Grand Slam but first at Flushing Meadows. Djokovic has won all three past meetings on hard courts.

“Here we are. I have another chance, another shot. Hopefully, as I said, I can be fit enough and play well enough to keep up with Carlos,” said Djokovic.

“Normally I like to play the big matches on a big stage. It’s just that I’m, you know, not really sure how the body is going to feel in the next few days.

“I don’t feel very fresh at the moment, but hopefully in two days it will be different.”

‘Heart and fight’

Djokovic’s win over Fritz saw him improve to 16-0 against American opponents at the US Open as he reached the last four of a major for the 53rd time.

He also drew level with Jimmy Connors for the most US Open semi-final appearances.

“It was an incredibly close match. It was really anybody’s match,” said Djokovic.

“I thought I was really lucky to save some crucial break points in the second set. I think for most of the second and third sets he was the better player.”

“It’s one of those days where you just have to grind,” he added. “You just have to play with your heart and fight. That’s what really gave me the win in the end.”

Fritz saved two match points in a tight fourth set before sealing his own fate with a double fault.

Djokovic has now won all 11 matches he’s played against Fritz, who was left to rue converting just two of 13 break points.

“I had so many more chances that you’re not going to see on the stat line,” lamented Fritz, last year’s US Open runner-up.

Fritz’s loss ended hopes of a first American Grand Slam men’s singles champion since 2003.

“The thing that’s frustrating is I don’t need to play that much better to make it happen, because I had all the chances I had playing how I was playing,” he said.

“At the end of the day, that’s one of the things that makes, like, the great players great. They win the big points.”

