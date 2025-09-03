Discaya couple still in PH – legal counsel

MANILA, Philippines — Contractor couple Pacifico “Curlee” and Cezarah “Sarah” Discaya are still in the Philippines, according to their legal counsel, lawyer Cornelio Samaniego III, in a press conference on Wednesday.

“Definitely, nandito pa. Masaya na sila kahapon eh, sweet-sweet pa sila,” Samaniego emphasized.

(Definitely, they’re still here. They were happy yesterday, they’re very sweet.)

“Makakaasa po kayo, hindi po ’yan tatakbo,” he added.

(You can be sure, they won’t run away.)

The Discayas are currently being investigated for allegedly being involved in several anomalous flood-control projects across the country.

On Tuesday evening, the Bureau of Customs confirmed that it had secured all 12 luxury vehicles owned by the Discayas. All luxury vehicles are covered by a Manila court search warrant.

Meanwhile, earlier this Wednesday, Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon asked the Department of Justice to issue an immigration lookout bulletin for individuals, including the Discaya couple, allegedly involved in government-funded flood control projects being investigated by lawmakers.

