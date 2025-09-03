Talisay City orders resort to suspend operations following gas leak

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Talisay City Government has ordered the resort in Brgy. Pooc to cease operations after an alleged chemical leak that hospitalized 19 people.

The City Legal Office on Wednesday, September 3, issued an order for Alcoseba’s Resort Hotel to immediately stop their business.

Additionally, the city government told the resort management to submit a written report, explaining the incident, within five days.

Copies of the order, signed by lawyer Giovanni Sususco, the city’s legal officer, were furnished to members of the media.

On Tuesday, September 2, a gas explosion allegedly occurred at the resort, leading to the release of hazardous gases such as chlorine.

The victims reportedly experienced vomiting, dizziness, burning eyes, difficulty in breathing, and body weakness.

Exposure to large doses of chlorine can cause irritation to the eyes, skin, nose, throat, and upper respiratory tract, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

At low concentrations, chlorine can cause eye and nose irritation, sore throat, and cough, it added.

Mayor Gerald Anthony ‘Samsam’ Gullas had earlier said that the resort should not be allowed to operate pending investigation.

In the meantime, the public is advised to avoid the area for their own safety.

