Delayed salaries: 80% cleared by Cebu City hall, more payouts underway

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Relief is finally reaching thousands of Cebu City Hall employees and barangay workers.

This, after 80 percent of their long-delayed salaries and allowances had already been released, the city’s new treasurer confirmed Wednesday.

City Treasurer Emma Villarete, who formally assumed office last week, said her office immediately prioritized payroll processing to address the backlog that had paralyzed City Hall operations and strained household budgets for weeks.

“For JOs, BHWs, Brgy. Hon, and the rest paid in cash through Disbursing Officers, nagsugod na ta (we already started the) release today. For other salaries, daghan na sad ta na (We release when I assumed office,” Villarete told reporters on September 3.

She explained that the bulk of pending transactions has already been addressed, with most processed payrolls now cleared for release.

“As to percentage dili ko kahatag, but in so far sa naa diri na pending due to vacuum, I may say nga naa nata sa mga 80% release while other [are] on process, like katong paid thru checks,” she said.

Villarete, who previously served as assistant department head of the city’s Internal Audit Services Office, was designated officer-in-charge (OIC) treasurer after Finance Secretary Ralph Recto approved her appointment upon the recommendation of Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. and the Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF).

Her designation ended a nearly month-long bottleneck in payroll disbursements caused by the absence of an authorized signatory following the dismissal of former treasurer Mare Vae Fernandez Reyes, who was indicted in connection with the anomalous P239.7-million garbage hauling contract in 2021.

Archival earlier admitted that the vacancy left “most departments” unable to release salaries, disrupting basic services as contractual workers stopped reporting for duty. Garbage collection, market operations, and barangay emergency response were among the areas hardest hit.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairman of the City Council’s Committee on Budget and Finance, said barangay health workers and responders were particularly burdened as their P5,000 monthly honoraria for June and July remained pending.

“Pending gyud ang tanan tungod kay walay treasurer nga makasign sa cheque,” he said.

With Villarete now at the helm, payroll releases are gradually normalizing. She assured employees that remaining transactions, including those requiring check payments and procurement disbursements, are being processed with urgency but are still carefully reviewed.

“For other procurements, nagsugod nata og pagawas but gamay pa jud kay ato gi-prioritize ang urgent. But rest assured nato ang mga claimants nga ga sige nata og process. Hangyo lang ko for time nga ma-review nato ang transactions properly,” she said.

Archival earlier welcomed Villarete’s appointment as the long-awaited solution to the disbursement paralysis.

