PCAB revokes licenses of 9 construction firms owned by Sarah Discaya

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board or PCAB has issued a resolution revoking the contractors’ licenses of nine companies owned or controlled by flood control projects contractor Sarah Discaya.

PCAB’s issuance of Board Resolution No. 075, which was approved on Sept. 1, came after Discaya’s sworn testimony during the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing last Monday, where she admitted ownership and control of the nine firms and their participation in government project biddings.

PCAB said it has revoked the licenses of the following companies:

• St. Gerrard Construction Gen. Contractor & Dev’t Corporation • Alpha & Omega Gen. Contractor & Dev’t Corporation • St. Timothy Construction Corporation • Amethyst Horizon Builders And Gen. Contractor & Dev’t Corp. • St. Matthew General Contractor & Development Corporation • Great Pacific Builders And General Contractor, Inc. • YPR General Contractor And Construction Supply, Inc. • Waymaker OPC • Elite General Contractor And Development Corp.

In its resolution, PCAB said that during the Senate hearing, Discaya’s testimony “(raised) the presence of collusion, employing schemes which stifle or suppress the outcome of the procurement activity in violation of licensing and procurement laws.”

Discaya’s admission “establishes a scheme of joint or multiple bidding participation designed to influence the outcome of public bidding, manipulate results and corner public projects, thereby undermining transparency, fairness and competition in violation of procurement laws and licensing requirements,” said PCAB.

“[A]fter thorough evaluation of the statements made by Ms. Discaya, the PCAB Board concludes that the continued accreditation of these corporations is inimical to public interest, industry integrity and government procurement transparency,” it added.

